Agriculture Robots Market to Be Worth $28.2 Billion and 30,41,634 Thousand Units by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Agriculture Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), Automation Type (Automated, Semi-automated), and End Use (Crop Farming, Livestock, Forestry, Fishery), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031,' in terms of value, the agriculture robots market is projected to reach $28.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024–2031. Also, in terms of volume, the agriculture robots market is projected to reach 30,41,634 thousand units by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024–2031.

Download Sample Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5616

The agriculture sector is rapidly adopting advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and robotics to automate various agricultural processes. With the growing population and food demand, it has become imperative for the agricultural industry to incorporate robots for various agricultural processes. The increasing demand for food is challenged by factors, such as climate change and other environmental impacts, that stem from intensive farming practices. Thus, farmers are adopting agriculture robots to automate agricultural processes, generate huge amounts of data, and perform different analytics to overcome these challenges.

Robots are increasingly utilized in various agricultural tasks, including crop monitoring, fruit and vegetable harvesting, milking, irrigation, livestock feeding, spraying, and seeding. These technologies enable farmers to remotely oversee field conditions and make informed decisions. The global demand for agricultural robots is on the rise, driven by the need to boost productivity amidst a growing population, rapid climate change, and diminishing arable land. Additionally, government support for the adoption of agricultural robots and efforts to address labor shortages further fuel this demand.

The agriculture robots market is segmented by offering (hardware (semi/autonomous tractors, drones/UAVs (rotary blades, fixed wings, hybrid), milking robots, harvesting robots, feeding robots, robot accessories, other hardware), software, services (consulting & training services, installation services, maintenance & repair services)), by deployment (indoor, outdoor), by automation type (automated, semi-automated), by end use (crop farming (crop monitoring, harvesting & picking, irrigation management, crop spraying, weather tracking and monitoring, inventory management, seed planting, other crop farming applications), livestock (milking, health monitoring, feeding, inventory management, other livestock applications), fishery, forestry). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5616

Based on offering, the agriculture robots market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 88% of the agriculture robots market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of livestock management robots, rapid automation of agricultural processes, growing population, and shortage of labor. Several organizations are focusing on providing robot hardware to overcome the labor shortage issue across the globe. For instance, in February 2023, MetoMotion (Israel) launched an AI robot for picking tomatoes to help farmers solve the labor shortage problem of fruit and vegetable pickers.

Based on deployment, the agriculture robots market is segmented into indoor agriculture robots and outdoor agriculture robots. In 2024, the outdoor agriculture robots segment is expected to account for the larger share of the agriculture robots market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing population, shortage of labor, and increasing need to monitor weather and climatic changes for outdoor farming. Organizations provide agriculture robots and software for mapping, navigation, and monitoring crops. For instance, in October 2022, Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada) launched OutdoorNav Navigation Software, an autonomous navigation software platform, to provide GPS-based navigation and mapping purposes in outdoor farming.

Based on automation type, the agriculture robots market is segmented into automated and semi-automated. In 2024, the automated segment is expected to account for the larger share of the agriculture robots market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the integration of a variety of technologies in robots, such as digitalization, automation, and artificial intelligence, which plays a major role in crop production, livestock management, fishery, and forestry applications. Several organizations are focusing on providing fully automated robots for agricultural applications. For instance, in February 2022, Naio Technologies (France) launched Orio, an autonomous agriculture robot designed for large vegetable production, high-precision seeding & fertilizing, and monitoring the crops.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5616

Based on end use, the agriculture robots market is segmented into crop farming, livestock, forestry, and fishery. In 2024, the crop farming segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 56% of the agriculture robots market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising labor cost, increasing population growth, and increasing need to improve the quality and productivity of yield. Several companies have started focusing on new strategic developments in autonomous platforms to offer new features to automate farming processes. For instance, in June 2022, AGCO Corporation (U.S.) partnered with Apex.AI, Inc. (U.S.) to add new capabilities to its autonomous farming robot, "Fendt Xaver," by incorporating the Apex.OS software development kit to implement safety-critical applications to detect objects and prevent collision during the agricultural process.

Based on geography, the agriculture robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of around 34% of the agriculture robots market. The major factors driving the market's growth in Europe market are the innovation in the European agri-tech industry, rising pressure on the food supply chain, rising adoption of precision farming, and government initiatives in the region to increase the implementation of advanced technology in agriculture. Government and agriculture stakeholders in this region are showing interest in enhancing the business structure of the agriculture sector by investing heavily in the implementation of robotics and automation in the European agriculture sector. For instance, in January 2021, the European Union offered USD 9.3 million (EUR 7.9 million) funding for the Robs4Crops project to accelerate the shift toward the large-scale implementation of robotics and automation in European farming. This project started in January 2021 and will run for four years.

The key players operating in the agriculture robots market are Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.), Lely International N.V. (Netherlands), BouMatic (U.S.), DJI (China), Deere & Company (U.S.), XAG Co., Ltd. (China), Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada), Naio Technologies (France), Robotics Plus Limited (New Zealand), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), and Small Robot Company (U.K.).

Browse In-depth Report Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-robots-market-5616

Scope of the Report:

Agriculture Robots Market Assessment—by Offering

Hardware Semi/Autonomous Tractors Drones/UAVs Fixed-Wing Drones Rotary Blade Drones Hybrid Drones Milking Robots Harvesting Robots Feeding Robots Robot Accessories Other Agriculture Robots Hardware

Software

Services Consulting & Training Services Installation Services Maintenance & Repair Services



Agriculture Robots Market Assessment—by Deployment

Outdoor

Indoor

Agriculture Robots Market Assessment—by Automation Type

Automated

Semi-automated

Agriculture Robots Market Assessment—by End Use

Crop Farming Crop Monitoring Harvesting & Picking Irrigation Management Crop Spraying Weather Tracking and Monitoring Inventory Management Seed Planting Other Crop Farming Applications

Livestock Milking Health Monitoring Feeding Inventory Management Other Livestock Applications

Forestry

Fishery

Agriculture Robots Market Assessment—by Geography

Europe Germany Netherlands U.K. Russia France Italy Spain Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/87020153

Related Reports:

Agriculture Drones Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Payload (Less than 10 kg, 10 kg to 30 kg, More than 30 kg), Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Fish Farming), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Agriculture Equipment Market by Type (Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Irrigation Equipment), Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic), Power Source (Electric Equipment), Application (Sowing, Crop Protection, Harvesting, Irrigation) - Global Forecast to 2030

Geographic Information Systems Market in Agriculture by Offering, Application (Soil & Agricultural Mapping, Crop Monitoring, Yield Prediction, Livestock Monitoring), Sub-sector (Crop Farming, Forestry, Livestock) - Global Forecast to 2030

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/850/agriculture-robots-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.