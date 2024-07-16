Agriculture's New Decision-Making Tool: Biome Makers Launches BeCrop Farm

Empowering Farmer Profitability and Soil Health with Precise Biological Product Placement and Management Recommendations

DAVIS, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biome Makers, a leading global agtech company on a mission to recover soil health and improve farmer profitability, announces the latest evolution of BeCrop® technology. BeCrop® Farm is the first digital platform designed to maximize the potential of every acre. This innovative solution evaluates over 1,000 parameters, including complex biological data and environmental factors, to provide precise input recommendations and tailored agronomic insights on soil health, disease risk, and management practices.

BeCrop Farm features high-definition maps that outline biological soil functionality metrics, pinpointing the areas that require the most attention and investment. Note: Product appearance may vary from the image shown.

For nearly a decade, Biome Makers has led the industry in building the largest global soil microbe database and scientifically verifying the claims of over 400 biological input products and management practices from ag input manufacturers, retailers, and other agribusinesses around the globe. Biome Makers has now taken a step further to revolutionize agriculture by empowering the industry with real actionable insights to save time and money and recover soil health.

With the increasing adoption of biological products and the expanding options available to farmers each season, proven and precise product recommendations are becoming essential for ensuring consistent performance and ROl. BeCrop® Farm addresses this by eliminating guesswork and providing farmers and retailers with tools to help them choose the right products and receive agronomic insights and recommendations that are easy to visualize and implement.

"Understanding the impact of products and management practices on soil is complex and most often requires experienced scientists and agronomists to make sense of the data." " said Alberto Acedo, co-founder and CSO at Biome Makers. "BeCrop® Farm combines biological, chemical, and environmental data and utilizes advanced AI to provide farmers and retailers with an actionable recommendation to make informed decisions and maximize impact."

Key features of BeCrop® Farm include:

Product Recommendations: Tailored, brand-agnostic, data-driven recommendations for biological inputs.

Hi-Definition Maps: Biological soil functionality metrics pinpointing areas needing attention at the field level.

Agronomic Insights: Turns biological analysis into clear, actionable guidance on which management practices to implement.

User-Friendly Digital Experience: A retail and farmer-focused digital platform with intuitive analysis tools.

Biome Makers' focus is on farm empowerment—providing 21,500+ farmers in 56 countries across 201 crop types with the information they need to validate, prescribe, and manage farms and fields in a more efficient way.

Join Biome Makers Virtual Product Launch, "BeCrop® Farm: Revolutionizing agriculture with agronomic insights and product recommendations." You can register for the event here .

About Biome Makers

Founded in the Bay Area of California in 2015, Biome Makers is one of the foremost global AgTech leaders, setting the standard in soil health with BeCrop® technology. Built on industry-leading soil microbiome and machine learning expertise, Biome Makers connect soil biology to agricultural decision-making to optimize farming practices and reverse the degradation of arable soils. With labs across the globe, customers on 6 continents, and 1.7MM+ acres of land impacted, Biome Makers revitalizes soil functionality and agricultural sustainability worldwide. For more information, visit https://biomemakers.com/

