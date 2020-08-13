Agrify Corporation Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrify Corporation, ("Agrify" or "the Company") a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public listing of the Company's common stock. The total number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Agrify expects to complete its initial public offering upon completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This press release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Agrify

Agrify is a rapidly growing developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Our comprehensive grow solutions have been developed with one mission in mind: to assist our customers to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, and at the lowest possible cost. Our vision: to empower a generation of modern growers that understand cultivation must evolve in order to meet the future needs of the market. For more information, please visit our website at agrify.com.

Company Contacts:



Niv Krikov Rob Kelly Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected] 1-617-896-5240 1-416-992-4539

SOURCE Agrify Corporation

Related Links

https://www.agrify.com

