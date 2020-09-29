Agrify Corporation Appoints Richard Stamm as New General Counsel

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrify Corporation, ("Agrify" or "the Company") a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced the appointment of Richard Stamm as the Company's new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

"Richard brings tremendous experience and Ag industry insights to our growing team," said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. "We're thrilled to officially welcome Richard onboard and look forward to leveraging his decades of legal experience in the highly regulated agricultural industry and deep understanding of corporate governance as we continue to scale our operations."

Mr. Stamm joins Agrify with more than 25 years of legal experience having held progressively senior leadership roles at Ocean Spray Cranberries. Most recently, Richard was the Vice President Co-op Development, General Counsel, and Secretary. Prior to joining Ocean Spray, Richard was an Associate at Dechert LLP. Mr. Stamm earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Economics from Brown University and a Doctorate of Law degree from the University of Connecticut.

About Agrify

Agrify is a rapidly growing developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Our comprehensive grow solutions have been developed with one mission in mind: to assist our customers to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, and at the lowest possible cost. Our vision: to empower a generation of modern growers that understand cultivation must evolve in order to meet the future needs of the market. For more information, please visit our website at agrify.com.

Company Contacts:

Niv Krikov

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

1-617-896-5240

Rob Kelly

Investor Relations

[email protected]

1-416-992-4539

SOURCE Agrify Corporation