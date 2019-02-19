Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. Appoints Former Organa Brands Executive Robert Lanterman VP Product Development

Former Director of Sales at Organa Brands, now Slang Worldwide (CSE: SLNG)

Lanterman possesses strong understanding of product development in the highly regulated cannabis environment

Responsible for the build-out of Organa's sales and distribution platform selling products across the United States and in 11 countries

and in 11 countries 25+ years business/product development of luxury brands

Robert Lanterman is a highly qualified product development and marketing professional with extensive experience in both the luxury brands and cannabis sectors. During his early career Robert developed numerous luxury product lines for key accounts including Marshall Fields now Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Holt Renfrew and Saks 5th Avenue. Robert was responsible for P & L, critical design input, and oversight of line merchandising and budget planning. Robert has been highly effective at building out regional sales teams, and overseeing all management levels of both domestic and international business divisions.

As director of wholesale at Gucci International, Robert conceptualized and launched the popular "store within a store" marketing style. This innovative retail concept enabled lifestyle brands including Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Organa, to extend their market reach by maximizing visibility with minimal capital outlay.

While at Organa, Robert led the development and execution of numerous product categories from concept to shelf. Organa, now Slang (CSE: SLNG) backed by Canopy Growth, was a pioneer brand incubator, that revolutionized the cannabis trade with the development of supercritical CO₂ extracted cannabis oil in 2010 followed by the launch of the leading-edge O.pen-VAPE device in 2012. Numerous other products followed, including Bakked, Craft Reserve, Magic Buzz, District Edibles and Pressies.

In December 2017, the Daily Beast reported that Organa, along with Canopy Growth was one of the largest cannabis companies in North America. Although a private company at the time of Robert's tenure, Organa is reputed to have generated revenues in excess of US $100 million per annum, with the distinction of selling a vape every 7 seconds, 24/7, 365 days per year. *

Robert will be responsible for all aspects of creating and launching the Company's exciting new Product Development unit. His extensive sales and marketing acumen with a diverse palette of products will benefit Agrios as the Company expands to create additional revenue streams for healthy sustained growth.

The new VP stated: "I look forward to establishing an innovative range of products that will resonate with the current consumer market, and I am delighted to join Agrios and assist the Company to develop to its full potential."

"Agrios will be continuing its expansion into multiple markets in the United States." said Agrios President & CEO, Chris Kennedy, "We are excited to have acquired Robert's services. His comprehensive understanding of cannabis product development, branding and marketing combined with his extensive experience in creative new product launches and sales will facilitate the Company's move to create multiple revenue streams. We look forward to growing Agrios with Robert and welcome him to the Agrios team."

About Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Agrios Global Holdings is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The Company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions. Based in Vancouver, BC. Agrios is managed by a highly accomplished team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to the growth of the company.

*information provided by several Sr. Executives at Organa December 2017.

