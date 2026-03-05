AgriPass Raises $7.5M Seed Round to Scale Human-Inspired AI for Adaptive and Selective Weed Control Across the U.S. and Europe

AgriPass Empowers Small and Mid-Sized Farmers to Transition to Sustainable, Regenerative Agriculture, reducing erosion, herbicides and supporting water conservation

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AgriPass has completed a $7.5M seed funding round to accelerate the commercial scale-up of RHIC, its human-inspired robotic weed control platform, to expand across the United States and Europe.

RHIC (Robot of Human Inspired Cultivation) combines advanced computer vision with real-time contextual AI to guide selective mechanical actuation, targeting weeds at the root level while minimizing soil disruption and eliminating chemical dependency.

The funding round was led by Harbor Venture Consulting, with support from existing investors includingE44 Climate Ventures, and strategic ecosystem partners. The funding will support manufacturing readiness, expansion of commercial field operations, and continued development of the AI-driven cultivation platform across additional crops and use cases.

Established in 2023, AgriPass already has active commercial deployments in both the EU and the U.S., with contracted and advanced-stage engagements contributing to projected 2026 revenue. The platform empowers farmers, particularly small and mid-sized operations, in the transition to sustainable, and regenerative agriculture through adaptive, selective, non-chemical weed control that works at commercial scale. It is initially focused on high-value vegetable crops, where labor shortages, weed pressure, and soil health constraints most directly impact productivity and farm economics.

"Labor volatility, regulatory pressure, and soil degradation are redefining farm operations. Food security now depends on building more resilient production systems and agriculture is undergoing a structural transformation to meet these challenges," said Liron Yanay, CEO of AgriPass. "We built RHIC to replicate human agronomic judgment in real time, guiding soil-safe, selective mechanical action at commercial scale. This funding enables us to expand across the U.S. and Europe and scale our durable cultivation platform designed for long-term performance."

At its core, RHIC integrates contextual AI with mechanical actuation, guiding physical intervention based on weed presence, crop proximity, and soil conditions as work is performed. The platform adapts depth and engagement dynamically, delivering human-like selectivity at industrial scale.

AgriPass collaborates with partners across the ag-robotics and food-system ecosystem, including FYELD Agriculture OEM, EIT Food, and the NVIDIA Inception Program, supporting both technology development and field deployment. The company was recently named a winner of the 2025 Climate Solutions Prize, and CEO Liron Yanay was recognized as a leading Woman in AgFood 2025.

Live updates and demonstrations will be shared at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco, March 16–18, 2026.

About AgriPass

AgriPass Robotics is an AI and Robotics company specializing in human-inspired AI for adaptive field operations in agriculture. The company develops real-time AI decision-making technology that enables agricultural machinery to interpret agronomic context and dynamically adjust operational decisions. Its RHIC (Robotic Human-Inspired Cultivation) platform translates human field decision-making into machine action, supporting farmers in addressing labor shortages while maintaining sustainable, stable and efficient operations.

