Agritask introduces a new, climate agnostic, vegetation index

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agritask is introducing a new vegetation index based on Radar Satellite imagery – the Agritask Vegetation Index (ATVI) – enabling remote visibility and monitoring of field operations throughout the season, regardless of weather conditions. ATVI will now be available for all Agritask customers.

With ATVI, users are able to monitor crop conditions, identify planting dates, forecast harvest dates and assess plant growth patterns, providing remote visibility and monitoring of field operations. The ATVI index combined with numerous other sources of data in Agritask's Agronomic Intelligence (AgI) Platform enables growers and stakeholders in the agri-food eco-system including Food & Beverage and Insurance companies to generate insights and make fact-based decisions to increase predictability, manage risk and optimize overall performance.

What is ATVI?

Based on European Space Agency (ESA) radar images from the Sentinel-1 satellites, ATVI provides Agritask users with imagery and analysis of their plots along with an accurate estimation of vegetation growth.

The satellites provide an up-to-date image every 12 days, in varying climate conditions including cloud coverage. Agritask's proprietary model then generates an ATVI image, enabling growers and remote stakeholders to continuously monitor crop conditions throughout the season, especially during the cloudy season when climate conditions and cloud coverage prohibit the use of alternative remote sensing methods.

ATVI was developed using Agritask's machine learning technology and leveraging its extensive hub of aggregated agronomic and GIS data. Amit Noam, COO at Agritask commented:" Our ongoing work with customers and partners in the agri-food ecosystem have placed us in a unique position. The vast amounts of agronomic data points collected on our platform in combination with our in-depth knowledge of our customers' processes enable us to generate AI models like ATVI, specifically tailored for the needs of the industries we serve".

The first release of the index includes support for soybeans and maize, with planned coverage for several additional crops to be released in the near future.

About Agritask

Agritask is an open SaaS Agronomic Intelligence (AgI) Platform, powering solutions for key challenges faced by farmers, food companies and additional players in the agriculture ecosystem. Our solutions are successfully deployed in over 35 countries, providing crucial agronomic insights to optimize operations across the food value chain and ensure sustainable farming and sourcing practices.

For inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]

www.agritask.com

SOURCE Agritask