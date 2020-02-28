AgriTech Company Agxio Named Among Business Worldwide Magazine's Twenty Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture industry has come under stress in recent years for its role in sustaining a growing planet whilst limiting its impact on climate change and environmental damage. It's clear that this is a sector in dire need of a new way of working, so Cambridge based tech company Agxio is pioneering a new approach to farming. Its innovative work and clear commitment to helping farmers work more efficiently and sustainably has led to the firm being included in Business Worldwide Magazine's list of "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch".

The 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's in banking, industry, healthcare, energy, agriculture or other industries, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those listed have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Farming has been crucial to human life for centuries, but as we have developed the technology needed to meet demand and make as many profits as possible, we have also drastically harmed our planet. A combination of heavy machinery, genetically modified foods and chemical fertilizers have all given crop farmers a bad name, whilst ironically also leading to depleted water supplies and poor crops.

Scientists, governments and environmental organisations have been working together to find an alternative to current farming methods, and Agxio is at the forefront of this new revolution. Based in the heart of Cambridge's Science Park, Agxio is an award-winning team of global innovators and entrepreneurs on a mission to improve and protect the entire agricultural supply chain. Led by Dr Stephen Christie, the company is a leader in data science, machine learning, AgriTech, AgriFinTech and behavioural science, and currently works with farmers in over 40 countries.

The company's flagship product, The Centaur Platform, harnesses artificial intelligence and the very latest advances in data and agricultural science. The technology combines sensors, big data and machine learning to help farmers work more efficiently, make better decisions and produce better yields in a sustainable way.

Dr Stephen Christie explained why the technology is so important. "By using cutting edge technology, machine learning and intelligent data analysis that operates from planning to harvesting, we are enabling farmers to work on an unprecedented scale."

To find out more about Agxio's vision, mission and products, visit https://www.agxio.com/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine