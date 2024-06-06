Agritecture and CEAg World Partner on World's Largest Controlled Environment Agriculture Census

Join the Industry's Most Comprehensive Effort to Map CEA

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio and BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agritecture and CEAg World, a business venture of Meister Media Worldwide, are thrilled to announce their partnership on the world's largest Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Census. This highly anticipated initiative, now in its fourth year, is an opportunity for growers across the globe to contribute to the most accurate and comprehensive census available in the industry.

Focusing on a technology theme this year, the CEA Census survey will gather data for a global view of the industry. The findings will be shared first through a keynote presentation by Henry Gordon-Smith, CEO of Agritecture, at the inaugural CEAg World Conference & Expo in Raleigh, N.C., August 26-28, 2024.

"The CEA Census is more than just a survey; it's a collaborative effort to advance our understanding of the industry," said Gordon-Smith. "Grower participation helps us create a detailed and accurate picture of CEA worldwide, which in turn supports everyone from individual growers to large-scale operations in making informed decisions. Meister Media and CEAg World have the depth of industry experience and knowledge to help make this the most comprehensive census yet, and we are thrilled to be working with them on this year's report."

The organizations invite all growers — from high-tech CEA operations to more traditional outdoor setups using hoop houses, tunnels, nettings, and retractable roofs — to participate as part of a global community of growers in building a robust dataset that reflects the true state of the industry.

Survey respondents will receive six months of free access to Agritecture Designer, Agritecture's award-winning farm planning software, and will be entered into a drawing to win one of five complimentary registrations to the CEAg World Conference & Expo.

"The CEA Census is a proven, vital tool for understanding where we are now, but more importantly, where the industry is going," said Lauren Lewis, Corporate Director of Events for Meister Media Worldwide. "We are excited to work with the incredible team at Agritecture, whose prevalence in global CEA is unparalleled, to develop an up-to-date guide for the industry's future and continued growth."

