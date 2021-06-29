Agritourism Market during 2021-2025| Featuring Agrotours Inc. and AgTours.US among others|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing tourism industry, technological advancements, and the rise in the popularity of outdoor recreational activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agritourism Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Agritourism Market is segmented as below:

Application

Domestic



International

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the agritourism market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Agritourism Market size

Agritourism Market trends

Agritourism Market industry analysis

The rapid growth of educational agritourism is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays may threaten the growth of the market.

Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agritourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agritourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agritourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agritourism market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of seasonality on agritourism

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agrotours Inc.

AgTours.US

Diniscor

Domiruth PeruTravel

Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

Liberty Hill Farm

Nokyo Tourist Corp.

Quadrant Australia

Star Destinations

Stita Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

