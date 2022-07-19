Agritourism Market Size to Grow by USD 4.33 billion Owing to Growing Tourism Industry - 37% Growth Contribution from North America - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 23:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agritourism Market by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the global agritourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.33 billion with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.37%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global agritourism market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The agritourism market growth is likely to be driven by factors including the growing tourism industry coupled with the growing popularity of instant bookings. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays will emerge as a key threat to the global agritourism market growth.
The global agritourism market report is segmented by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Regional Analysis: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for agritourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing tourism industry will facilitate the global agritourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The domestic application segment held the largest agritourism market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing enthusiasm among tourists to indulge in recreational activities such as visiting petting farms, pumpkin picking, and horseback riding. Factors such as the presence of affordable wellbeing retreats and a significant increase in the number of company-sponsored vacations are expected to accelerate the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
The global agritourism market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased product or service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global agritourism market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Agrotours Inc.: The company offers agritourism services for individuals and agricultural companies and their customers and dealers.
- AgTours.US: The company offers customized agricultural tours on a variety of agriculture topics.
- Diniscor: The company offers agricultural tours which include technical visits comprising agribusiness Farms, agriculture Federations and Cooperatives, and other services.
- Domiruth PeruTravel: The company offers agriculture tours including visits to industrial agricultural products, and organizing events with agricultural universities and institutions.
- Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.: The company offers agricultural tours across the world.
- Liberty Hill Farm
- Nokyo Tourist Corp.
- Quadrant Australia
- Star Destinations
- Stita Group
|
Global Agritourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.37%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
0.2
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: International - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.2.3 Impact of seasonality on agritourism
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Agrotours Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Agrotours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Agrotours Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Agrotours Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 AgTours.US
- Exhibit 46: AgTours.US - Overview
- Exhibit 47: AgTours.US - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: AgTours.US - Key offerings
- 10.5 Diniscor
- 10.6 Domiruth PeruTravel
- Exhibit 52: Domiruth PeruTravel - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Domiruth PeruTravel - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Domiruth PeruTravel - Key offerings
- 10.7 Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Liberty Hill Farm
- Exhibit 58: Liberty Hill Farm - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Liberty Hill Farm - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Liberty Hill Farm - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nokyo Tourist Corp.
- Exhibit 61: Nokyo Tourist Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Nokyo Tourist Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Nokyo Tourist Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Quadrant Australia
- Exhibit 64: Quadrant Australia - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Quadrant Australia - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Quadrant Australia - Key offerings
- 10.11 Star Destinations
- Exhibit 67: Star Destinations - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Star Destinations - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Star Destinations - Key offerings
- 10.12 Stita Group
- Exhibit 70: Stita Group - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Stita Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Stita Group - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 74: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 76: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations
