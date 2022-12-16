Agrochemicals market: APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 49 million at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecasted to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The practice of modern farming procedures and the growing use of agrochemicals will facilitate the agrochemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027

Agrochemicals market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the agrochemicals market by product (fertilizers and pesticides), application (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global agrochemicals market.

The fertilizers segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Fertilizers are classified into synthetic and biofertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are further subdivided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. The use of fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds will drive the growth of the fertilizers segment during the forecast period.

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of herbicides is driving the global agrochemicals market growth.

Herbicides are used for varieties of crops, including cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses.

The use of herbicides in agricultural applications has increased owing to the preference of consumers toward fruits and green vegetables, with the increasing awareness regarding health and fitness.

Many industry players are developing bio-based herbicides that are eco-friendly. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) for crop protection is a key trend in the market.

IPM can is a strategy that involves specific procedures for pest prevention in an agricultural environment. It is a prevention method and creates a hostile environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design.

IPM includes the integration of multiple control methods involving inspection, monitoring, and reporting.

Such developments and innovations are expected to influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

What are the key data covered in this agrochemicals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agrochemicals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the agrochemicals market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the agrochemicals market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors

The size of the agrochemicals market in Canada is estimated to increase by USD 279.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (fertilizers and pesticides) and application (crop-based and others).

is estimated to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (fertilizers and pesticides) and application (crop-based and others). The agricultural adjuvant market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%. The increased use of herbicides is notably driving the agricultural adjuvant market growth, although factors such as the challenging regulatory environment may impede the market growth.

Agrochemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Drexel Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Yara International ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Materials Market" Research Reports

