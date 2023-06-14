Agrochemicals Market Size to grow by USD 49 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing use of herbicides is a major market driver-Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market size is set to grow by USD 49 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.48%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027

The market growth by the fertilizers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It can be also classified as synthetic and biofertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are subdivided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers accounted for the largest share of the fertilizers segment in 2020. Nitrogen is one of the crucial macronutrients required for the growth and development of crops. However, nitrogen provides fast growth and improves the colour and texture of plants. It also enhances the overall productivity of crops as well. Urea, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate are some of the commonly used nitrogenous fertilizers. Thus, the use of fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds will have a positive impact on segment growth during the forecast period.

Some of these vendors include American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Drexel Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Yara International ASA are some of the major market participants. Although the Increasing use of herbicides, growing demand from developing countries, and technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

American Vanguard Corp. - The company offers green solutions and precision ag technologies.

The company offers green solutions and precision ag technologies. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers plant-based fertilizers, emulsifiers, and hydrocolloids.

The company offers plant-based fertilizers, emulsifiers, and hydrocolloids. Arysta LifeScience Corp. - The company offers a range of insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides.

Increasing the use of herbicides is a major agrochemicals market driver during the forecast period. Investments are being made to create more effective and environmentally friendly herbicides. These herbicides are designed to decompose quickly after application. They are used in various crops, including cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses. The growing market for fruits and vegetables driven by health consciousness is promoting the use of herbicides in agriculture. However, there have been protests against harmful herbicides, but their affordability compared to alternative products keeps them on the market. For controlling resistant weeds, Industry players are working on bio-based herbicides that are eco-friendly but more expensive than chemical-based options. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as a new method of crop protection is an emerging agrochemicals market trend. Pest control involves almost 35% of a farmer's crop production cost, and pests cause losses of 11%-32% currently. Pesticides play a very important role in controlling pests. However, growing pest resistance to pesticides and environmental and health concerns have led to the reduced use of chemical pesticides. IPM is a prevention method that builds an inhospitable environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design. Furthermore, It is an integration of multiple control methods involving inspection, monitoring, and reporting, and a pesticide is only applied when it is assumed to be most effective during a pest's life cycle. Hence, such kinds of developments and innovations are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The popularity of organic farming is a major challenge that will hinder market growth. Organic crops and crop-based foods have 19%-68% higher levels of antioxidants like polyphenolics compared with conventionally grown crops. These antioxidants lower the risk of chronic diseases, which include neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases and even certain types of cancers. However, lower levels of toxic metals and minerals are found in organic crops. For instance, cadmium, lead, and mercury are a few metal contaminants for which the European Commission has set certain permissible contamination levels. These contaminants are approximately 48% lower in organic crops than in conventionally grown crops. It is also found that nitrogen is 11% lower, nitrate is 29% lower, and nitrite is 90% lower in concentrations in organic crops than in conventionally grown crops. Hence, organic farming leads to less use of agrochemicals, which is an essential factor influencing health-conscious consumers.

The organometallics market share is expected to increase by USD 3.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. This report extensively covers organometallics market segmentation by end-user (chemicals, textile, electronics, and pharmaceuticals) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising rate of industrialization in emerging economies is one of the key drivers supporting organometallics market growth.

The powered agriculture equipment market share should rise by USD 36.58 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.08%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices are notably driving the powered agriculture equipment market growth.

Agrochemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Drexel Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Yara International ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

