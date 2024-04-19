Agrochemicals Market size to increase by USD 49 million between 2022 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 49 million between 2022 and 2027. This growth, projected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.48%, underscores the pivotal role of agrochemicals in sustaining agricultural productivity amidst evolving challenges.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027

Request a FREE Sample Report.

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

One of the primary drivers propelling the agrochemicals market forward is the escalating demand from developing countries, notably India and China. These nations, characterized by large rural populations and burgeoning food requirements, present immense growth opportunities for agrochemical companies. Despite their vast agricultural landscapes, both India and China exhibit relatively low pesticide usage per hectare compared to developed counterparts like the UK and European Union. However, as farmer awareness increases, a surge in pesticide consumption is anticipated, contributing to market growth.

Segment Analysis: Fertilizers Leading the Charge

Within the agrochemicals market, the fertilizers segment emerges as a frontrunner, boasting the largest market share. From 2017 to 2021, this segment witnessed steady growth, with phosphate-based fertilizers occupying a significant portion of the market. Phosphorus, an essential macronutrient, plays a critical role in enhancing crop productivity by regulating various biochemical processes in plants. The extensive utilization of phosphorus-based fertilizers, including Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP), to address soil phosphorus deficiencies is expected to fuel segment growth in the coming years.

Regional Dynamics: APAC at the Forefront

Asia-Pacific (APAC) stands out as a prominent contributor to the global agrochemicals market, projected to drive approximately 50% of its growth during the forecast period. The region's substantial agricultural expanse, coupled with fertile soil and increasing food demand due to a burgeoning population, positions it as a key player in the agrochemical landscape. APAC's commitment to modern farming practices and the widespread adoption of agrochemicals further bolster its standing as both the largest and fastest-growing market for pesticide consumption globally.

For more insights on the market - Request a FREE Sample Report.

Competitive Landscape

The agrochemicals market is characterized by its fragmented nature, with several significant players vying for market share. Notable companies such as American Vanguard Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG are among the key contributors shaping the market's trajectory. Additionally, a diverse array of companies, including CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., and Nufarm Ltd., are actively engaged in the agrochemicals space, fostering competition and innovation.

Conclusion

As global agricultural demands continue to rise amidst challenges such as limited arable land and climate variability, the role of agrochemicals in enhancing crop yields and ensuring food security becomes increasingly vital. With robust growth projections, particularly in emerging markets like India and China, the agrochemicals sector is poised for dynamic expansion in the coming years, driven by innovation, market competition, and evolving agricultural practices.

To learn more about this report- Request a FREE Sample Report.

Analyst Review

The agrochemicals market is a big part of agriculture, helping farmers grow crops effectively. It includes different types of chemicals like pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. These chemicals protect crops from pests and diseases that can harm them.

Farmers use fertilizers to help their crops grow better. There are different kinds of fertilizers, like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers. They provide essential nutrients to the soil that plants need to thrive. Nitrogen fertilizer, for example, helps plants grow green and healthy.

In the agricultural sector, protecting crops is crucial for a good harvest. Pests, such as insects and rodents, can damage crops, leading to lower yields. Farmers use crop protection chemicals to keep pests away and ensure their crops stay healthy.

Different crops have different needs. Cereals like maize and sorghum need specific care, while oilseeds and pulses have their own requirements. Fruits like blueberries and vegetables also need careful attention to grow well.

Organic farming is becoming more popular due to concerns about health and the environment. Organic fertilizers, such as neem cake, are made from natural sources and are safer for both the environment and consumers.

Farmers also need to consider animal welfare regulations when raising livestock. They use animal feed to keep their animals healthy and well-fed.

As cities grow and more land is used for development, farmers face challenges in finding suitable arable land for farming. Urbanization and industrialization can encroach on farmland, making it harder for farmers to produce enough food.

Ensuring food safety is essential for consumers. Farmers must follow strict guidelines to prevent contamination and ensure the food they produce is safe to eat.

Overall, the agrochemicals market plays a vital role in agriculture by providing farmers with the tools they need to grow crops efficiently while protecting the environment and ensuring food safety.

To learn more about this report- Request a FREE Sample Report.

Market Overview

The Agrochemicals Market is crucial for farming success. It encompasses various aspects like agricultural sectors, ecosystems, and arable lands. Farmers rely on fertilizers like nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers to enrich soil nutrients for robust crop growth. Anhydrous ammonia and inorganic fertilizers play vital roles in this process. Fertigation, a method of combining irrigation and fertilization, ensures efficient nutrient delivery to crops. However, agricultural pests pose challenges, necessitating pest management strategies. Alongside crop cultivation, animal husbandry contributes to the agricultural sector's diversity. Cereals, grains, fruits, and vegetables are key products of this industry, supporting food security worldwide. Overall, the agrochemicals market is indispensable for sustaining agricultural productivity and meeting global food demands.

To learn more about this report- Request a FREE Sample Report.

Related Reports:

The organometallics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The powered agriculture equipment market share should rise by USD 36.58 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.08%.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio