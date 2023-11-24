Agrochemicals Market to increase by USD 49 million between 2022 to 2027 | American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 49 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing use of herbicides is notably driving the agrochemicals market. However, factors such as Organic farming and viable substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Fertilizers and Pesticides), Application (Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and pulses, and Fruits and vegetables), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the agrochemicals market including  American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Drexel Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Yara International ASA. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027
Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

American Vanguard Corp. - The company offers green solutions and precision ag technologies.

Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • The fertilizers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It can be also classified as synthetic and biofertilizer. Synthetic fertilizers are subdivided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers accounted for the largest share of the fertilizers segment in 2020. Nitrogen is one of the crucial macronutrients required for the growth and development of crops. However, nitrogen provides fast growth and improves the color and texture of plants. It also enhances the overall productivity of crops as well. Urea, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate are some of the commonly used nitrogenous fertilizers.
  • Application (Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and pulses, and Fruits and vegetables)

Geography 

  • APAC is projected to contribute 50% to the global market growth. One of the largest industries in the region is agriculture because of the large areas of farmland and good soil fertility, combined with the growing demand for food grains and an ever-rising population. Furthermore, APAC accounts for almost 60% of the global population and 30% of the total available land globally and has grown to be not only the largest agrochemicals market across the globe but also the fastest-growing market for pesticide consumption.
  • North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist agrochemicals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the agrochemicals market and its contribution to the parent market.
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the agrochemicals market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of agrochemicals market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

