Agrochemicals Market Will Touch USD 301.5 Billion Valuation by 2030: P&S Intelligence

News provided by

P&S Intelligence

11 Jul, 2023, 10:20 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agrochemicals market is projected to be worth USD 301.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%, according to P&S Intelligence. This development can be credited to the growing populace, which is propelling the need for food. Because of this, the demand for fertilizers among the agrarian community is growing in order to produce a higher volume of nutritious crops.

Growing Demand for Food, Propelled by Rising Population

According to the UN, in 2023, the population of the world is approximately 8.1 billion, and it is projected to cross 10 billion by 2030.

The surge in the populace has a robust effect on food requirements. To make the situation even worse, the obtainability of land for farming is reducing, credited to the fast urbanization. This is making numerous kinds of chemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides, necessary to capitalize on the crop output and advance soil health.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/agrochemical-market/report-sample

Fertilizers Are Most-Demanded Type of Agrochemicals

In 2022, the fertilizer category led the industry with a share of 80%. Further, the surge in the sale of these agents is projected to be substantial during the projection period because of the high-volume production of manure and businesses and governments' initiatives to make agriculturalists aware of their advantages.

Fundamentally, the populace growth will increase the requirement for manure, by putting the agricultural community under a strong burden to meet the growing need for food. Furthermore, the increasing usage of organic fertilizers to advance safety and effectiveness will propel the market.

Heavy Usage of Agrochemicals for Farming of Cereals and Grains

During the projection period, the cereals and grains category is expected to experience the fastest development. This is mainly because these chemicals are utilized the most widely on cereals and grains, since crops such as rice might have a smaller yield and lower quantity of nutrients because of the bad quality of the soil.

To resolve this issue, minerals are mixed with fertilizers in order to improve the nutrient content in and productivity of grains.

Report Coverage

Report Metric

Details

2022 Market Size

USD 221.7 Billion

2030 Market Size (Forecasted)

USD 301.5 Billion

Projected Growth Rate

3.9% CAGR

Key Answers by Report

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Companies' Strategic Developments; Market Share Analysis of Key Players; Company Profiling

Top Agrochemical Producers

BASF SE, Bayer AG, ADAMA Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Yara International ASA, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Limited, Zuari Agro Chemicals LTD., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Browse detailed report on Agrochemical Market Share, Trends, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

APAC Is Largest Producer and Consumer of Agrochemicals 

In 2022, APAC led the market, and the region is also projected to be in the top spot in the future. This is mainly because of the existence of a huge populace and key players in the region. Moreover, chemical businesses catering to the agricultural community are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a larger foothold in the APAC region.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Agrochemicals Market Analysis by Type

  • Fertilizers
  • Pesticides
  • Plant Growth Regulators

Agrochemicals Market Analysis by Application

  • Cereals & Grains
  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Fruits & Vegetables

Agrochemicals Market Analysis Regional Analysis

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Organic Coagulant Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook, 2030

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook, 2030

Scrubber System Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook, 2030

Valve Positioner Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook, 2030

Artificial Photosynthesis Market Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence offers custom and syndicated market research and consulting services to clients across the globe. Our team of young and dynamic researchers, guided by mentors with years of experience, create data-rich reports tailored to the needs of MNCs as well as startups and SMEs. We remain in a perennial quest to offer exhaustive insights into every aspect of the market, allowing businesses of all sizes to seize even the smallest of opportunities and tackle even the biggest of challenges.

Contact:

Chandra Mohan
AVP – Business Development
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Also from this source

Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Will Touch USD 11,983.2 Million Value by 2030: P&S Intelligence

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market To Touch USD 512.9 Million by 2030, Report by P&S Intelligence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.