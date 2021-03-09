Agrochemicals Market worth $246.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Agrochemicals Market by Pesticide Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Fertilizer Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, and Potassic), Crop Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Agrochemicals Market is estimated to grow from USD 208.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for food supply due to the rapid growth in the human population has triggered agricultural intensification during the last few decades. For addressing the growing food demands, agrochemicals (fertilizers and diverse pesticides) are rigorously used in agriculture, which accomplishes the gap between food production and consumption.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132

Herbicides, by type, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The market for agrochemicals, by pesticide type, has been segmented into insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and other. Herbicides accounted for the largest segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide acceptance of herbicides in the cultivation of a variety of crops. They are convenient to use for crops such as sugarcane, rice, soybean, and cotton, among others. Rapidly advancing technology in the agricultural and allied sectors has also impacted conventional agricultural practices. It has made the use of external agents more efficient in terms of productivity. Using herbicides to eradicate weeds at an early stage helps increase the productivity and yield per unit, which has led to increased use by producers across the globe. Rising safety and environmental concerns have led to regulatory action in many countries, causing some restraints for the growth of the herbicides market. Major chemicals such as glyphosate and atrazine, among others, are regularly scrutinized, especially in Europe. However, considering the increasing use of herbicides, the market is very promising and is likely to expand.

Fruits and Vegetables, by crop application, is estimated to hold the largest share in the agrochemicals market during the forecast period

With an increase in the number of health-conscious people in the Asia Pacific region, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of fruits, thus causing the demand for fruits to rise. This has compelled the farmers to use various agrochemicals to meet the increasing demand. Furthermore, the high export potential of fruits & vegetables has also led to an increase in production levels. This has propelled the requirement of nitrogenous fertilizers products for efficient usage of agricultural inputs to meet export quality standards.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agrochemicals Market"

222 – Tables

74 – Figures

261 – Pages

Nitrogen fertilizer, by fertilizer type, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Farmers occasionally need to add nitrogen fertilizers to their farms and gardens to make available just the precise nutrients for their plants' growth. The nitrogenous fertilizer industry includes the production of synthetic ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, and urea. Synthetic ammonia and nitric acid are used primarily as intermediates in the production of ammonium nitrate and urea fertilizers. The applications of inorganic nitrogen fertilizers to various crops have been continuously increasing since the last many decades globally. Although nitrogen fertilizer contributes substantially to yield enhancement, but excessive use of this manure has posed serious threats to the environment and human health.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=132

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific agrochemicals market is fragmented among multinational companies and numerous small-scale manufacturers who produce fertilizers and pesticides depending on the crops cultivated. There are more global players in the market that are trying to enter the Asia Pacific region by undertaking mergers & acquisitions or partnerships. The demand for fertilizers and pesticides has been growing in this region due to the increasing investment of overseas business lines in agricultural inputs to exclusively meet the demand of crop growers for attaining export quality.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the agrochemicals market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), Yara International (Norway), Compass Minerals (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland), Adama Ltd (Israel), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), Nufarm Limited (Australia), UPL (India), K+S Group (Germany), and Israel Chemical Company (Israel).

Related Reports:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides & Bactericides), Origin (Synthetic, Biopesticides), Form (Liquid, Solid), Mode of Application (Foliar, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crop-protection-380.html

Specialty Fertilizers Market by Type (UAN, CAN, MAP, Potassium Sulfate, and Potassium Nitrate), Application Method (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specialty-fertilizer-market-57479139.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/global-agro-chemicals-market-report.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agrochemical-market.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets