Agroforestry Group Announces its First Oud Products Will Be Available for Retail Soon

Agroforestry Group

29 Aug, 2023

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group is excited to introduce its upcoming range of Oud-based products, soon to be available for purchase. This follows collaborative research and development with Original Oud, a Malaysian company, to ensure exceptional product quality. The initial offerings under the Original Oud brand will include oud candles, pure oud oil essential oils, fragrances, and oud beaded bracelets.

Original Oud is committed to offering an exquisite premium range of Oud-based products to consumers worldwide. The company is dedicated to sourcing the finest, authentic Oud from across Asia, showcasing the intricate and unique aromas from various Oud-producing regions, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Quality and authenticity are at the heart of our company's values. All Aquilaria wood and Oud sourced and utilized by Original Oud are certified for authenticity by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). CITES safeguards endangered plants and animals from the risks of international trade by implementing precise controls like import and export permits. This ensures that the harvesting, production, and trade of products like Aquilaria, from which Oud is derived, do not jeopardize the survival of vulnerable species in the wild

Aquilaria, commonly known as Agarwood, holds a place among the world's most valued natural resources due to its rarity and strong demand. Its resinous wood, which contains the precious oud oil, is utilised in a variety of products for its distinctive aroma and medicinal properties.

About Agroforestry Group
Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry. 

https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/

SOURCE Agroforestry Group

