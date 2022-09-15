Agroforestry Group Begins Planting Aquilaria as an Intercrop After R&D Trial

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group after several years of successful research and development, is pleased to announce that it has begun planting Aquilaria trees as an intercrop across its durian plantations. The Aquilaria trees are being planted at a ratio of 3 to 1 based upon the plantation grid pattern and will generate additional revenue for the company and its clients.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD said "We are excited to be planting Aquilaria trees as an intercrop as it increases the profitability of our plantations and is environmentally sustainable. The Aquilaria trees will be pruned monthly with leaves processed into high value, healthy, medicinal herbal tea, and coffee."

He added that the entire intercropping process was environmentally friendly, converting the leaves from pruned branches into valuable by-products rather than have them go to waste. The unnecessary branches once taken off, will be stripped of their leaves and slowly dried in an oven, before being processed into herbal tea and coffees. A typical established Aquilaria tree can generate approximately 0.5 kg of dried leaves per month per tree.

Aquilaria leaves contain numerous health and medical benefits, with its extract is commonly used in Asia to help:

Deal with feelings of anxiety and stress

Improving quality of sleep

Cleanse the body of harmful toxins

Promote healthy body weight

Promote healthy, clear skin

Stabilizes blood sugar

Global Market demand for tea and coffee is increasingly rapidly with Globe Newswire reporting, it is expected to grow 11.2% this year, from USD 100.78 billion in 2021 to USD 112.03 billion. By 2026, the market is expected to reach USD 165.88 billion. Aquilaria teas and coffees are common across Southeast Asia but growing in popularity across the Middle East and West as consumer consumption increases, as they seek more unique healthy teas and coffees.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

