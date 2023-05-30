Agroforestry Group Expands its Aquilaria Research & Development Programme

News provided by

Agroforestry Group

30 May, 2023, 08:38 ET

HONG KONG, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Aquilaria programme through its collaboration with a Malaysian research and development company. The collobaration is being driven by the renowned scientific advisor Dr. Baharuddin Salleh and includes Aquilaria inoculation and post-inoculation product development. In terms of inoculation it is aimed at specifically improving the success, speed and yield of agarwood within inoculated trees. Each stage in the inoculation process requires a different mixture of compounds with Agroforestry Group investing heavily in finding an optimal balance of performance enhancement and cost minimization. 

Mr. Paul Martin, Managing Director of Agroforestry Group, stated, "We are delighted to have further strengthened our research and development programme with this collaboration of ours. This marks a significant milestone for us as we approach the final stages of our inoculation research programme for Aquilaria trees that were planted across 2018 and 2019. The expansion of our programme is crucial as it allows us to safeguard our ongoing research and development efforts while also extending our focus to post-inoculation product development. This includes the creation of tea, fragrances, and various other Aquilaria-based products."

Mr. Martin further emphasized the immense value of the partnership, by highlighting the decades of experience that renowned Aquilaria expert, Dr. Baharuddin Salleh provides to the company. Dr. Baharuddin Salleh, a distinguished researcher and author, formerly served as a Professor of Plant Pathology & Mycology at the University Sains Malaysia (USM), and boasts an impressive portfolio of over 100 published works. His expertise and contributions will be instrumental in the progress of Agroforestry Group's initiatives in the field of Aquilaria research and development.

About Agroforestry Group
Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry. 

Related Websites
https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/ 

SOURCE Agroforestry Group

Also from this source

Agroforestry Group Expanding its Musang King Durian Plantation to Meet Demand

Agroforestry Group Completes Site Visit with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.