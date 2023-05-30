Agroforestry Group Expands its Aquilaria Research & Development Programme

HONG KONG, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Aquilaria programme through its collaboration with a Malaysian research and development company. The collobaration is being driven by the renowned scientific advisor Dr. Baharuddin Salleh and includes Aquilaria inoculation and post-inoculation product development. In terms of inoculation it is aimed at specifically improving the success, speed and yield of agarwood within inoculated trees. Each stage in the inoculation process requires a different mixture of compounds with Agroforestry Group investing heavily in finding an optimal balance of performance enhancement and cost minimization.

Mr. Paul Martin, Managing Director of Agroforestry Group, stated, "We are delighted to have further strengthened our research and development programme with this collaboration of ours. This marks a significant milestone for us as we approach the final stages of our inoculation research programme for Aquilaria trees that were planted across 2018 and 2019. The expansion of our programme is crucial as it allows us to safeguard our ongoing research and development efforts while also extending our focus to post-inoculation product development. This includes the creation of tea, fragrances, and various other Aquilaria-based products."

Mr. Martin further emphasized the immense value of the partnership, by highlighting the decades of experience that renowned Aquilaria expert, Dr. Baharuddin Salleh provides to the company. Dr. Baharuddin Salleh, a distinguished researcher and author, formerly served as a Professor of Plant Pathology & Mycology at the University Sains Malaysia (USM), and boasts an impressive portfolio of over 100 published works. His expertise and contributions will be instrumental in the progress of Agroforestry Group's initiatives in the field of Aquilaria research and development.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

