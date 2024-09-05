Agroforestry Group Opens New Visitor Centre in Johor, Malaysia

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group today announced the official opening of its new visitor centre in Johor, Malaysia. Strategically located in the Iskandar Puteri region, a short drive from its plantations and the key trading hub of Singapore, the office will further strengthen Agroforestry Group's growth.

Agroforestry Group new visitor centre is located at Medini 9 in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia Agroforestry Group's new visitor centre at Medini 9 in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia

The new visitor centre at Medini 9, within the Isakandar Puteri central business district, replaces its previous centre which was located in Kulai. The new centre is more than five times in size and will be facilitating all domestic and international plantation tours, accommodate an expanded administration team and will become the operational hub for the sale and distribution of harvested durian fruit and other products.

Mr. Paul Martin, CEO of Agroforestry Group, said "Our new flagship visitor centre is truly spectacular and a significant upgrade to our previous one in Kulai. Medini 9, is a high-rise premium office building, bright, modern and spacious, and meets our future requirements nicely as we scale up and prepare for the harvest and sale of our durian fruit".



He added that the company's decision to expand in Iskandar Puteri was due to its accessibility to Singapore and its plantations, as well as the areas sustainable green focused initiatives. Iskandar Puteri, is the largest urban integrated development in South East Asia, comprising 24,000 acres of developments.

Agroforestry Group's Compliance Manager, Mr. Paul Vincent, revealed "We are excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us, with our new visitor centre just the start of our ambitious plans. I look forward to welcoming all our existing and new clients to the centre."

Agroforestry Group disclosed that it is also in the process of opening an office in China, the world's largest durian importer, with further details to be revealed soon.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/

