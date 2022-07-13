Agroforestry Group Reviews and Upgrades its Malaysian Operations

HONG KONG, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group ("AFG") today announced a major upgrade to its durian plantations following a thorough review of its operations. A fertigation system has now been implemented which replaces its previous system of separate irrigation and fertilisation work. This new system will improve durian production yields and is more environmentally friendly relying on less water and fertiliser.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD said "Agroforestry Group is constantly monitoring the changing landscape surrounding our business and we have been reviewing the effectiveness of fertigation systems for some time now. Although costly to implement we feel it is necessary from an operational and environmental standpoint particularly as we continue to grow further. Environmental concerns are part of Agroforestry Group's business model and fertigation helps us expand and improve our production in a sound and efficient manner"

Mr. Martin added that traditional fertilisation and irrigation systems that most durian plantations employ are less efficient and harmful towards the environment as each activity is separate and not automated. Our fertigation system on the other hand combines both activities allowing for fertilisers to be administered along with irrigation water, through a fertiliser tank installed into the irrigation system. This ensures the even and timely distribution of water and fertiliser across all our durian. It also allows us to add additional necessary nutrients should they be needed to help growth.

Agroforestry Group decision to upgrade its entire durian plantations based in Johor, Malaysia with fertigation comes only after an in depth review of its effectiveness. It was found to be the most effective method for applying fertiliser and nutrients as it provides an easy means of precise doses to be delivered to its durian. It also provides cost savings and improves production yield and quality in the long term, as it reduces fertiliser and water waste and ensures its durian are safe from issues relating to overfertilisation or nutrient deficiencies.

Fertigation is just one of many new environmental based improvements Agroforestry Group has made to its business and follows on the footsteps of its recently introduced reforestation environmental initiative which helps restore Malaysia's forests and protect its wildlife habitats. Agroforestry Group is constantly reviewing and monitoring its business operations and will be announcing further improvements later this year.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

Related Websites

https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/





SOURCE Agroforestry Group