Agroforestry Group Signs Partnership with Original Oud

HONG KONG, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group has signed a new exclusive partnership with Original Oud, a Malaysian Aquilaria (Agarwood) brand that produces a wide range of oud based products. Its manufactured products include fragrances, essential oils candles, beaded bracelets, bakhoor, mamool and woodchips. Produced domestically in Malaysia they are sold locally as well as international in key export markets such as Singapore, the Middle East and Europe.

Original Oud focuses on pure natural Aquilaria and Oud oil and did a full review of Agrofestry Groups plantations to confirm the sustainability and quality of its plantations. Original Oud will be purchasing Aquilaria as well as Kynam also known as Kinam, Kyara and Qi-nan, a very rare type of Aquilaria from Agroforestry Group.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD said "We are delighted to be partnering with Original Oud who pride themselves in the producing high quality products from sustainable high quality plantations such as ours."

He added "Sustainable professionally managed Aquilaria plantations such as ours are rare in the industry and we are glad to be working with Original Oud. The majority of manufactured products including high end luxury brands found in department stores come from fake Oud oil produced in laboratories rather than plantations."

Agroforestry Group reviews all company's it does business with and Original Oud's commitment to producing premium products from natural sources is in line with our market positioning.

Fake products that scam unknowledgeable consumers and charge premium prices are common in the Oud oil and Aquilaria industry. Agroforestry Group warns consumers to always review product labelling and sourcing information in order to make sure they understand how their products are made and what they are paying for. Products that claim they contain Oud when the Oud fragrance they contain are in fact chemically created in labs are essentially scams. Unfortunately, there are no laws in place to shield consumers from this.

Aquilaria and Oud Oil

Due to high demand, Aquilaria trees today are nearly extinct, listed by the United Nations, after a thorough review of global supply, on its critically endangered list. The resinous fragrant heartwood within the Aquilaria tree, called agarwood, is highly prized and predominantly used in the manufacturing of Oud oil. Demand has risen tremendously this past decade which has led to the creation of new products including cosmetics such as makeup, skincare, hair and body products, diffusers, candles and more.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

Related Websites

https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/



SOURCE Agroforestry Group