Agroforestry Group Signs Strategic Partnership with Ori Oud Asia

HONG KONG, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive strategic partnership with Ori Oud Asia, a leading Aquilaria (Agarwood) based brand.

Ori Oud Asia (عُود أصلي آســــــيا) is a producer and seller of Agarwood products whose products are sold internationally to key markets in the Middle East. Primarily Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Bahrain. Their products include oil, chips, incense, perfumes, candles and face & body oils. Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD stated "Our strategic partnership with Ori Oud Asia is a significant achievement for both companies. It provides Agroforestry Group with access to supply and production capabilities, and provides Ori Oud Asia with access to our extensive distribution network."

He added, "We see these partnerships to be of key value globally particularly in the Middle East where Oud and Agarwood products are predominant."

Oud Oil and Agarwood products are revered across the Middle East and are deeply embedded in the regions cultural and religious traditions. Oud Oil is produced from the critically endangered Aquilaria (Agarwood) tree, and is used in its pure oil form as a fragrance or mixed with other aromatics to produce colognes and perfumes.

Other traditional Agarwood products include woodchips, mabsoos/mabthooth, muattar, bakhoor and incense which are burned as fragrances. Demand for Oud Oil and Agarwood have risen significantly this past decade leading to a host of new recent product offerings including cosmetics such as makeup, skincare, hair and body products, diffusers, candles and more.

Limited supplies of Agarwood and rising demand has resulted in Agarwood becoming one of the most expensive natural raw materials in the world.

Agroforestry Group (AFG)

Agroforestry Group (AFG) is involved in projects that aim to make a difference. We offer agricultural and forestry related services to clients ranging from consulting, project management and implementation to sales and marketing. We specifically cater towards projects that aim to meet the needs of our ever expanding population whilst optimizing the limited natural resources the world has.



Agriculture and forestry are relatively new asset classes that have risen in prominence over the past decade with the proliferation of green, sustainable, impact and ESG investment concepts. The unfortunate reality of the COVID-19 pandemic has simply amplified the importance of the sector even further.

Related Websites



www.agroforestrygroup.com

www.orioudasia.com

SOURCE Agroforestry Group

Related Links

http://www.agroforestrygroup.com

