AgroFresh Announces Alliance with Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

The collaboration offers Del Monte, one of the world's leading banana distributors, direct access to RipeLock, AgroFresh's innovative technology for extending yellow life and delivering better quality bananas, inside and out. RipeLock works with the banana's natural ripening process, using a two-part system to control respiration during transport, ripening and distribution, reducing weight loss and improving the appearance and taste profile of the bananas.

"Our demonstrated success in revolutionizing the apple industry has provided more people with healthy produce year round and helps to reduce food waste," said Jordi Ferre, AgroFresh CEO. "Our latest solution for bananas promises to do the same while underscoring our overall commitment to enhancing fruit quality for both our customers and consumers alike. Partnering with a trusted company such as Del Monte is a privilege and we look forward to working together to deliver the highest quality bananas."

Research indicates that bananas are the number one planned produce purchase as well as the top supermarket impulse buy. Displaying the preferred color bananas turns shoppers into buyers. An NPD Group study showed that nearly 50 percent of consumers prefer to buy bananas that are more yellow than green. RipeLock enables partners to consistently display high-quality bananas, keeping them bright yellow and fresh longer, resulting in higher sales.

"Del Monte has always been committed to delivering fresh, premium quality bananas to our customers throughout North America. Now, with the collaboration with AgroFresh, we will have even more tools to support our customers and further improve their banana program," said Emanuel Lazopoulos, senior vice president of North America sales, marketing and product management at Del Monte.

The collaboration between AgroFresh and Del Monte supports both organizations in their commitment to explore and develop technologies to extend freshness and enhance quality of produce.

"RipeLock technology has proven to deliver better quality ripe bananas that stay fresh longer," said Narciso Vivot, retail solutions global director at AgroFresh. "While we will continue our independent efforts to expand RipeLock's presence, we're proud of this opportunity to partner with Del Monte to give more consumers the fresh and tasty yellow bananas they demand."

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) is a global leader in delivering innovative food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. The Company is empowering the food industry with Smarter Freshness, a range of integrated solutions designed to help growers, packers and retailers improve produce freshness and quality, and reduce waste. AgroFresh's solutions range from pre-harvest with Harvista™ and LandSpring™ to its marquee SmartFresh™ Quality System, which includes SmartFresh, AdvanStore™ and ActiMist™, working together to maintain the quality of stored produce. AgroFresh also has a controlling interest in Tecnidex, a leading provider of post-harvest fungicides, waxes, coatings and biocides for the citrus market, including Textar™ and Teycer™. Additionally, the Company's initial retail solution, RipeLock™, optimizes banana ripening for the benefit of retailers and consumers. AgroFresh has key products registered in over 45 countries, with approximately 3,700 direct customers and services over 25,000 storage rooms globally. For more information, please visit www.agrofresh.com.

About Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America's leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for more than 125 years.

