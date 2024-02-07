AgroFresh Expands its Commitment to Address the Industry's Most Pressing Challenges  

News provided by

AgroFresh

07 Feb, 2024, 11:40 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pioneer in leading post-harvest technologies for the world's highest production value produce, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., is excited to announce a refreshed promise to the produce industry – to empower the business of fresh at every step, helping customers produce abundant, sustainable, quality fresh produce for all. This mission follows AgroFresh's expansion of solutions, now including the industry's leading SO2 intelligent packaging technology for table grapes, berries and flowers. AgroFresh's refreshed look will be unveiled for the first time at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, February 7-9.

"As the global post-harvest leader, everything we do at AgroFresh supports this promise," says Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of AgroFresh. "We look at fresh produce challenges customers may encounter from every angle and deliver answers in a comprehensive and innovative portfolio of near- and post-harvest solutions that help customers overcome quality and ripening challenges faced at every stage of the value chain."

This mission will guide AgroFresh as it builds upon its growth strategy, further focusing on customers' needs and supporting them in their efforts to grow and distribute an abundant supply of sustainable, quality, fresh produce around the world. From industry events to the fields and orchards, AgroFresh is dedicated to engaging with customers and their businesses to provide answers on how to deliver quality and freshness solutions across the supply chain.

AgroFresh acquired Tessara, an industry-leading provider of intelligent packaging solutions for preserving fresh produce, to expand capabilities and focus on the future. As employees from both businesses unify around a single purpose and a core set of competencies, AgroFresh is well positioned to empower customers for success in business.

"We are investing in customers' success by providing science-based, data-driven solutions across the food supply chain that reduce food loss and waste, help preserve the planet's resources and enhance the quality and shelf-life of fresh produce," notes Duncan Aust, Chief Technology Officer at AgroFresh. "Our commitment comes from 40 years of delivering innovative products, services and digital solutions to better protect and preserve the planet through prolonged produce freshness, reduced food waste and significantly less food loss. Sustainability and innovation are at the core of what we do in service to our customers."

To learn more about AgroFresh and its comprehensive lineup of produce solutions, visit its refreshed website at www.agrofresh.com

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is the global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions that enhance quality and extend shelf-life of fresh produce, preventing food loss and waste. AgroFresh has been innovating for more than 40 years to address fresh produce supply chain challenges from all angles with a full suite of integrated storage, packing line and digital solutions. As the pioneer of SmartFresh™, the world's first introduction to 1-MCP technology used to slow ripening, and Uvasys™, the world's first laminated SO2 generating sheets that prevent fungal decay in produce and flowers, AgroFresh has what it takes to empower growers, packers and retailers to succeed in their business of delivering fresh, quality and sustainable produce from harvest to home. To learn more about AgroFresh, visit www.agrofresh.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Rochelle Ripp Schnadt  
Senior PR Supervisor  
+1 262-771-0846  
[email protected]   

SOURCE AgroFresh

Also from this source

AgroFresh Collaborates with Pagoda Group to Drive the Development of the Fresh Fruit Produce Industry in China and Abroad

AgroFresh Collaborates with Pagoda Group to Drive the Development of the Fresh Fruit Produce Industry in China and Abroad

Today, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., an AgTech innovator specializing in post-harvest produce freshness and quality solutions, announces a new strategic ...
AgroFresh Finalizes Tessara Acquisition, Broadening Post-Harvest Solutions Portfolio

AgroFresh Finalizes Tessara Acquisition, Broadening Post-Harvest Solutions Portfolio

AgroFresh Solutions Inc., a global leader in AgTech innovation specializing in post-harvest produce freshness and quality solutions, announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.