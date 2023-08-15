Agrograph Ranked on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Agrograph

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrograph, Inc., a global agri-fintech company has been named on Inc. 5000's 2023 list of fastest growing private companies in America. Agrograph ranked in the top 10% of all companies at No. 586 of 5000.

The prestigious ranking by Inc. Magazine is  a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the US economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Jim O'Brien CEO and Co-Founder of Agrograph. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the trust of our customers. Agrograph is committed to supporting our customers while continuing to push the boundaries of technology and innovation to create a sustainable and prosperous future for the agricultural industry."

Agrograph's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list underscores the company's substantial growth and impact on modern day agricultural finance and regenerative agriculture initiatives. The selection process is rigorous, analyzing a company's revenue growth over a three-year period, evaluating its industry influence, and comparing its achievements to competitors.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Since its founding, Agrograph has remained committed to providing innovative software solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers worldwide. Through its robust data analytics platform, Agrograph empowers agricultural stakeholders with actionable insights, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that match price to risk, optimize resource utilization, and maximize returns.

As Agrograph celebrates its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, it remains committed to advancing the agricultural industry by expanding its product portfolio and empowering clients worldwide. The company's user-friendly interface, comprehensive data analysis, and scalable solutions have gained widespread acclaim, solidifying its position as a market leader in agri-fintech solutions.

For more information about Agrograph, Inc. and its transformative solutions, please visit www.agrograph.com. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Agrograph is a global agri-fintech company that delivers data-based solutions to companies with exposure to agriculture. Agros™ Solutions empower companies invested in agriculture to drive important business decisions, manage risk, and capitalize on opportunity. Agrograph is the Credit Score of Agriculture™.

SOURCE Agrograph

