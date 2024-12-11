AgroLiquid to Acquire Montyʼs Plant Food Company, Expanding Innovation in Agricultural Crop Nutrition

ST. JOHNS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroLiquid , a leader in high-efficiency crop liquid fertilizer solutions, today announced the acquisition of Monty's Plant Food Company , a Louisville-based specialist in soil health and plant nutrition technology. The acquisition, effective Jan. 1, 2025, brings together two family-founded businesses that excel in agricultural innovation and share a commitment to farmer success.

"This strategic combination allows us to bring crop nutrition technologies to growers that wouldnʼt otherwise be available to them," said Nick Bancroft, CEO of AgroLiquid. "While both companies share the same goals in advancing agricultural innovation, our different approaches to achieving them will create new opportunities to optimize nutrient efficiency and productivity for growers."

The acquisition unites AgroLiquidʼs expertise in liquid fertilizer solutions with Monty's specialized knowledge in soil health and humic technology . Both companies will maintain their distinct brands and continue operating independently through the 2025 growing season.

"Joining forces with AgroLiquid marks an exciting new chapter for Monty's Plant Food," said Jeff Sangalli, CEO of Montyʼs Plant Food Company. "Our shared farmer-first philosophy and commitment to innovation made this a natural fit. By combining our complementary strengths, we're positioned to deliver even greater value to the agricultural industry."

The integration will focus on leveraging operational capabilities, including manufacturing, warehousing and storage infrastructure. Following the acquisition, Monty's Plant Food will continue operating under its current name as a privately owned company, with Jeff Sangalli continuing to lead the business.

About AgroLiquid

AgroLiquid , headquartered in St. Johns, Mich., manufactures and distributes high-efficiency liquid fertilizer formulated to protect nutrients from loss to the environment. AgroLiquid's products work with, instead of against, the biology of the soil, which makes them more usable by the crop. Continuous research and product improvement, coupled with an ethical business model, keep AgroLiquid focused on its mission: "To Prosper the Farmer."

About Monty's Plant Food Company

Monty's Plant Food Company , headquartered in Louisville, Ky., manufactures plant and soil enhancement products for agriculture, lawn and garden, turf, hemp and wildlife markets. Founded in 1997, Monty's combines proprietary humic technology with traditional nutrients to develop innovative, environmentally responsible solutions that maximize crop yields. For 27 years, the company has served as a trusted advisor in soil health and plant nutrition, delivering proven solutions to agricultural communities worldwide.

SOURCE AgroLiquid