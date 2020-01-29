Agropur and OptiBiotix Partner to Introduce Patented SlimBiome to the North American Market

The patented SlimBiome is the winner of the 2019 (Asia) and 2018 (Europe) 'Weight Management Ingredient of the Year' award at the NutraIngredients Awards. SlimBiome contains a blend of non-digestible prebiotics, trace mineral, and dietary fibers to create a longer-lasting feeling of fullness, enhanced metabolism, and help in controlling food cravings. Applications include human nutrition spanning food and beverages, dairy, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition.

A four-week clinical study proves SlimBiome has a positive impact on gut microbiome composition, improves the user's mood, and reduces systolic blood pressure, weight/body fat, and waist and hip circumference. As for consumer interest, the term "microbiome" shows a steady search growth on Google, averaging 4% a month over the last five years. Further, SlimBiome is heat stable in processing; and made up of three simple ingredients befitting the clean label trend, offers a neutral flavor profile, and is suitable for vegan diets.

Mike Homewood, VP Custom Solutions, stated: "We are proud of our agreement and partnership with OptiBiotix and the exclusive opportunity to bring SlimBiome to the North American food and nutrition industries. This ingredient solution for weight management fits into Agropur's goal to provide innovative, forward-thinking products to our customers."

OptiBiotix Health Plc., a leading life science business that harnesses the power of the human microbiome to benefit consumers nutritionally, selected Agropur, a world-leading expert in manufacturing and a turnkey partner for the supplement and nutrition industry, to be the exclusive distribution partner of SlimBiome in the North American market. This synergistic relationship of these two companies is sure to make a splash in the US weight management market – a market estimated to be worth $72 billion in 2019.

About Agropur

Agropur inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agropur Cooperative, which is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $5.5 billion $USD in 2019, Agropur is a source of pride to its 3,024 members and 8,800 employees who pursue its vision every day: "Better dairy. Better world." Agropur processes more than 14 billion pounds of milk per year at its 38 plants across North America. www.agropur.com

Media Contact: Krysta Sunne

Director Customer Experience, Agropur inc.

Krysta.sunne@agropur.com

T 608-781-2345

SOURCE Agropur

Related Links

http://www.agropur.com

