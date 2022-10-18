Agroscience Market to observe USD 24.02 Bn incremental growth; BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agroscience Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the agroscience market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 24.02 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, the vendor landscape, new product launches, and growth strategies adopted by various vendors including BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, and Andermatt Group AG among others.

Market Dynamics

The market will be driven by factors such as shrinking arable land, the introduction of biopesticides, and the growing adoption of sustainable agriculture. In addition, technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture is identified as one of the key trends in the market. However, challenges associated with plant breeding might hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The global agroscience market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and regional vendors. The market is dominated by international vendors. Players in the market compete by providing differentiated products either based on quality or service. Some vendors in the market are investing significantly in R&D. Prominent vendors are adopting strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share. Vendors compete among themselves as they try to increase their market share. Existing vendors in the market focus on increasing their consumer base to increase their market share. All these factors are intensifying the competition in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the agroscience market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into segments such as genetically modified (GM) seeds, biopesticides, and biostimulants.

By geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Vendors in the Agroscience Market:

BASF SE: The company offers agroscience-related products such as AgCelence.

Agrinos AS: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Invigorate and Agrinos.

Arysta LifeScience Corp.: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Atonik and Biozyme.

Bayer AG: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Adengo for crop protection.

Biostadt India Ltd.: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Brake and Nippout.

The company offers agroscience-related products such as Brake and Nippout. ADAMA Ltd.

AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

Andermatt Group AG

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Agroscience Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, Arysta LifeScience Corp., Bayer AG, Biostadt India Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Koppert Biological Systems, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Stoller Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, VALAGRO Spa, and Valent BioSciences LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

