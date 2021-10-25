Agrotop to Present Advanced Vertical Integration Poultry Solutions at VIV MEA 2021

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrotop, a leading global player in poultry and livestock turnkey projects, will present the company's full range of vertical integration poultry solutions at VIV MEA 2021, which will take place November 23–25, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Agrotop will be located at Booth C010, Hall 7, and will present solutions designed to resist extreme heat and adapt to varying humidity conditions. It will showcase industrial poultry projects demonstrating Agrotop's tailor-made solutions which integrate engineering, construction and technological disciplines.

The company will also present, for the first-time, a turnkey solution for setting up commercial shrimp production. Agrotop has partnered with Ecoshrimp, which developed a unique solution that enables successful, intensive, land-based production of shrimp to market Ecoshrimp's production concept globally.

Agrotop has acquired extensive experience in successfully completing complicated projects in difficult climate zones all over the world, including in the UAE.

"VIV MEA provides us with an excellent opportunity to meet with poultry industry professionals, entrepreneurs and investors interested in large-scale poultry projects," said Gavriel Pelleg, Agrotop's CMO and founding partner. "This will also enable us to introduce our entry into intensive sustainable aqua projects as part of our strategy to provide turnkey solutions for protein production."

"We have witnessed growing demand for livestock integration projects in the Gulf area to ensure food security and generate new sources of income. Agrotop has proven experience in providing exact solutions for each customer based on its specific requirements," Peleg concluded.

Agrotop's full vertical integration poultry project integrates the entire production chain. It may include pullet houses, breeding farms, hatchery, broiler farms and agro-industry sites such as a meat processing plant, grain elevator and feed mill.

About Agrotop

Agrotop is a leading global player in livestock turnkey projects. The company provides a full range of services for realizing poultry, livestock and agro-industry construction projects, while focusing on its clients' visions and maximizing their business results.

