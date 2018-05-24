Agrotop to Present Broiler and Layer Construction Solutions at VIV Europe 2018

Visitors to VIV Europe, which will take place in Utrecht, Netherlands on June 20–22, are invited to Booth #C070, Hall 12 to learn more about Agrotop's full range of solutions for livestock construction projects. The company will present, among others, special solutions designed to meet extreme cold weather conditions in Western and Eastern Europe and also in the Caspian Sea countries.

Agrotop will also showcase at the event an easy-to-use technology enabling broiler and layer farmers to efficiently manage every aspect of their farms. The system, developed by Poultrix, provides farmers with a remote, real-time monitoring system to ensure operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Agrotop's offers the following solutions:

Broiler Houses – integrating all aspects required to reach perfect bird conditions and economic results

Layer Houses – modern layer poultry housing systems combining layer biology knowledge with engineering and cutting-edge technology to reach more egg mass

Mobile Houses – highly durable, heavy-duty constructions in which all parts and elements are designed for movement.

Free Range Houses – organic and barn houses which grow birds in open aviary nests

Breeder Houses – best design for broiler breeders and breeders pullets, to achieve excellent uniformity and higher chicks' production.

Piggeries – perfect flexibility to build the project that matches your company's needs with special emphasis on high resistance to corrosion

"VIV Europe will provide us with an excellent opportunity to present how Agrotop can help farmers integrate engineering, construction, know-how and technology to offer the most advanced livestock construction solutions," said Gavriel Pelleg, Agrotop's CMO and founding partner.

"Agrotop has a proven track record of being an international leader in building quality structures all over the world for pullets and layers that are insulated from extreme conditions outside."

