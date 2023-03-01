Agrotop to Present Vertical Integration Poultry Solutions for Extreme Weather Conditions at VIV Asia 2023

The company will showcase its innovative solutions designed to cope with severe heat and varying humidity conditions intensified by global warning.

BANGKOK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrotop, a leading global player in poultry and livestock turnkey projects, will present its full range of innovative vertical integration poultry solutions designed for extreme weather conditions at VIV Asia 2023.

The event, which will take place on March 8 -10, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, will see Agrotop showcase its advanced and adaptive poultry solutions specifically designed to cope with severe heat and varying humidity conditions intensified by global warming.

Agrotop will display its tailor-made solutions, which integrate engineering, construction, and technological disciplines at Booth 2483. The poultry projects on display will demonstrate how the company's chicken houses can withstand extreme weather conditions and provide the ideal environment for birds to thrive in even the most tropical climates.

"The harsh impact of climate change has a direct impact on all aspects of poultry farming," said Gavriel Pelleg, President and Founder of Agrotop. "We have gained specific expertise in addressing the challenges arising from growing birds in hot and tropical climates, and our solutions have been designed specifically for extreme weather conditions."

VIV Asia 2023 provides a perfect opportunity for the poultry industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors interested in large-scale poultry projects to witness Agrotop's unique solutions. By integrating the entire production chain, from seed to final product, a full vertical integration poultry project can reduce operational costs, self-supply a certain product that is unavailable, or achieve a higher quality final product for a competitive edge.

Using sophisticated ventilation systems and advanced features, Agrotop has successfully completed complicated projects in difficult climate zones worldwide. The company has acquired extensive experience in building poultry solutions for extreme weather conditions that ensure food security and generate new sources of income.

About Agrotop

Agrotop is a leading global player in livestock turnkey projects. The company provides a full range of services for realizing poultry, livestock, and agro-industry construction projects while focusing on its clients' visions and maximizing their business results.

For more information on Agrotop, visit https://agrotop.co.il/

To schedule a meeting at VIV Asia 2023, contact us

For updates, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

To learn more, watch our videos on YouTube.

Contact person

Benjamin van Dijk

International Projects Developer

Agrotop

+972-54 4921688

[email protected]

SOURCE Agrotop