Agrotop to Showcase Advanced Solutions for Extreme Heat and Humidity at Poultry India 2019

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrotop, a leading global player in poultry and livestock turnkey projects, will present poultry solutions that have been specifically designed to resist extreme heat and adapt to varying humidity conditions at Poultry India 2019, which will take place November 27–29 at Hitex, Hyderabad, India.

Agrotop will showcase the company's wide range of vertical integration poultry solutions at Stall Q13–Q15, Hall 3.

Agrotop, which is participating in South Asia's biggest international poultry exhibition for the 12th time, will highlight a full line of solutions for poultry construction projects. The company will present poultry framing projects demonstrating its tailor-made solutions which integrate engineering, construction and technological disciplines.

Agrotop has acquired extensive experience in successfully completing complicated projects in difficult climatic zones, including India and neighboring countries.

Among others, Agrotop undertook a project for growing 150,000 broilers at a farm located near Hyderabad in an area with extreme weather conditions and unreliable electric infrastructures. Another project included building a farm for 600,000 layers and 200,000 pullets in West Bengal. Each house contained 100,000 birds.

The company also completed a project which included the design and building of a climate-controlled, deep-litter heavy breeders' farm. The farm, in Devadanam, Tamil Nadu state, was built for Venkys (VHL), the largest breeding company in India.

"India has undergone rapid development in the last two decades, turning it into one of the world's largest producer of eggs and broiler meat," said Benjamin van Dijk, Head of International Business Development at Agrotop.

"Agrotop is well positioned to serve this fast-growing market and Poultry India will serve as an ideal opportunity for us to meet with Indian farmers and investors who wish to launch vertical integration projects."

About Agrotop

Agrotop is a leading global player in livestock turnkey projects. The company provides a full range of services for realizing poultry, livestock and agro-industry construction projects, while focusing on its clients' visions and maximizing their business results.

For more information on Agrotop, visit https://agrotop.co.il/

Contact person

Benjamin van Dijk

Head of International Business Development

Agrotop

+972-54-4921688

ben@agrotop.co.il

SOURCE Agrotop

