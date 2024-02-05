Agrovision Celebrates 10 Years of Bringing the World a Better Berry

Fearless Innovation and Passion Further the Promise of Premium Superfruits, 52-Weeks a Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrovision, one of the world's fastest growing producers and year-round suppliers of premium superfruits and the only large-scale berry company to claim 100% vertical integration, today announced that it is celebrating its 10th year as a company. In just a decade, Agrovision has become the third-largest grower of blueberries in Peru, capturing the leading position in the global premium blueberry market. Agrovision is also the principal exporter of premium Jumbo blueberries to North America and a primary blueberry exporter to China.

Agrovision's premium blueberries deliver an unforgettable eating experience with superior flavor and crunch in a larger size berry

10 Years of Innovation

In 10 years, Agrovision has established the largest strategic farming operations for premium varietal blueberries in the U.S., Peru, Mexico and Morocco, establishing immediate access to major consumer markets, worldwide. Its global farming footprint, with complementary harvest seasons, support year-round supply while advanced agricultural technology brings to market new premium berry varietals that offer a reliably higher quality.

"By identifying specific global microclimates that align with new superfruit genetics, Agrovision is providing the market with more resilient fruit, a higher level of supply certainty and less complexity," said co-founder and executive chairman Steve Magami. "Research shows that, more than ever before, consumers are becoming more health-conscious. Our premium superfruits – with bigger berries, superior flavor, more crunch and all-natural health benefits - are perfectly positioned to capture this consumer-driven opportunity. As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, Agrovision continues to marry innovation and passion to deliver on its promise of a reliably consistent better berry for the world."

10 Years of Bringing the World a Better Berry

Agrovision has invested more than $350 million in its operations in the last six years, with plantings of premium varietals accelerating each year. Fiercely independent, the company is executing on its next phase of growth with expansion planned throughout Asia as it advances its vision of becoming the world's leading supplier of superfruits.

Agrovision partners with leading breeders to develop a broad portfolio of premium varietals to elevate the experience of eating berries and grow consumption; its technology partners are leaders in next-gen agriculture, AI and automation, and merge precision farming technologies with craftsmanship to reliably yield higher quality, superior taste, crunch and size, with resource efficiency.

Its newest offering for the European market, the award-winning new Pink Star® raspberry, is now being grown in Morocco and Mexico. The result of more than 100 years of breeding experience, Pink Star raspberries offer unparalleled flexibility in production, consistent supply, superior size and an exceptional "firm and melting" taste, paired with long shelf life.

Agrovision markets its Jumbo large-size, hand-selected fruits to consumers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia under the The Fruitist brand; and to consumers in China under the "Big Skye" (Mei Yi Li) labels

Award-Winning Commitment to Responsible Business

Agrovision's sustainability strategy follows a three-prong model: increase the biodiversity of ecosystems and ecological functioning in the regions in which it operates; mitigate climate change; and improve the quality of lives of the local population and communities. For its efforts, Agrovision has been recognized with multiple awards and distinctions. The company is proud to be aligned with 11 of the 17 UN's Sustainable Development Goals and to have earned the most prestigious certifications.

About Agrovision

Headquartered in the U.S., Agrovision is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing producers, and year-round supplier, of superfruits including blueberries and raspberries. The company was established in 2013, and in just 10 years Agrovision has become the leading global producer of premium blueberries and has established growing operations and commercial partnerships in the US, Mexico, Chile, Morocco, China, India and Romania to reliably supply global customers, 52-weeks a year. The company markets its premium superfruits, including the Jumbo variety, direct to retailers worldwide; and to consumers, worldwide, under The Fruitist label. In China, Agrovision markets its blueberries and raspberries to consumers under the "Big Skye" label. The company is backed by leading investors that are aligned with Agrovision's values and long-term mission and vision. Learn more at www.AgrovisionCorp.com.

