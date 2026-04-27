Agroz Inc. Announces Grant of Malaysia Digital Status for Agroz Group Sdn. Bhd.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company specializing in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms, today announced that its wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary, Agroz Group Sdn. Bhd., has been officially granted Malaysia Digital (MD) Status by the Government of Malaysia through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation ("MDEC").

The approval, granted on March 30, 2026, recognizes Agroz Group's role in advancing Malaysia's digital economy through the deployment of artificial intelligence-driven agricultural technologies, specifically its proprietary Agroz® Farm Operating System (Agroz® Farm OS) .

Malaysia Digital Status is a national strategic initiative awarded to companies that demonstrate innovation, technological capability, and meaningful contribution to the country's digital ecosystem. The recognition underscores Agroz's position at the convergence of AgriTech, artificial intelligence, and sustainable food production, while reinforcing its commitment to driving digital transformation within the agricultural sector.

"This milestone reflects our continued commitment to building a technology-first agricultural platform that aligns with Malaysia's digital economy ambitions," said Gerard Lim, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agroz Group Sdn. Bhd. "The Malaysia Digital Status strengthens our ability to scale our AI-powered farming solutions, attract high-quality talent, and further contribute to national priorities such as food security, sustainability, and innovation."

Under the MD Status framework, Agroz Group is recognized for its provision of services in artificial intelligence, particularly through the development and commercialization of Agroz® Farm OS, a proprietary platform designed to optimize farm operations, enhance yield predictability, and enable data-driven decision-making in controlled environment agriculture.

The approval is subject to compliance with operational and regulatory requirements set by MDEC, including the commencement and scaling of approved digital activities within Malaysia. Agroz Group has formally accepted the terms of the award, with execution confirmed on April 22, 2026.

With this recognition, Agroz is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion across Southeast Asia and beyond, leveraging Malaysia as a strategic hub for innovation in AI-driven agriculture. The Company remains focused on advancing its vertically integrated model, combining technology, infrastructure, and produce distribution to deliver resilient and sustainable food systems.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) is an agricultural technology company specializing in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Through its vertically integrated platform, Agroz designs, builds, and operates advanced indoor vertical farms powered by its proprietary Agroz® Farm OS, delivering high-quality, pesticide-free produce while optimizing resource efficiency and sustainability.

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This press release contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Agroz. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in the Offering. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us more fully described in Agroz's filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

SOURCE Agroz Inc