Agrozen Life Sciences Launches R&D Hemp Cultivation Center

"Our new R&D Cultivation Center in Carmel, IN, allows us to test various hemp strains, soils, lights, nutrients, and other medium to identify the best possible genetics for cloning and reproduction of phenotypes selected," states Austin Schroeder, Co-Founder and VP of Operations. "With the addition of our new testing laboratory, Agrozen has the ability to test hemp material with pinpoint accuracy which determines cannabinoid profiles and ensure THC levels are compliant with federal and state levels," he adds.

As a licensed hemp grower and processor in the State of Indiana with oversight from Purdue University, Agrozen Life Sciences is investing heavily in the hemp industry to determine optimal hemp genetics for premium CBD products. "Agrozen Life Sciences has put in a lot of time and energy to help move the hemp industry forward and I'm happy to see innovative programs in the state," says Marguerite Bolt, Purdue University Hemp Specialist.

To learn more about Agrozen Life Sciences, visit www.agrozen.com or call 844.655.6935. Discover Natures Wellness with Agrozen branded products.

About Agrozen Life Sciences

Agrozen Life Sciences conducts research on the cannabis hemp plant and extracts, formulates, markets, and distributes the highest quality health and wellness nutritional supplements. Our product focus is primarily on the therapeutic benefits of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant such as CBD, CBG, and CBN. Agrozen's specialty line of CBD oil products for humans are planted, harvested, and then processed using the purest CO2 extraction method to achieve the highest quality hemp oil for our products. All Agrozen branded CBD oil products are researched, lab tested, and strictly follow a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

Agrozen believes that education, transparency, and outstanding customer service are the keys to our success. For more information about Agrozen Life Sciences, visit the company's website: www.agrozen.com.

