AGS Announces Launch Of Its Real-Money Games With 888casino, A Market Leader In Global Online Gaming

AGS Executive Vice President Matt Reback said, "We are thrilled to now have our high-performing and engaging game content available for 888casino's more than 25 million registered online users, including those in New Jersey. Our games have already been proven in retail casinos and are currently delivering the same high levels of player engagement and performance with other online operators, so we are confident this will be a win-win for both AGS and 888 Holdings."

888casino was established in 1997 and quickly became one of the world's largest online casino destinations, with an impressive 25 million registered online users. To date, 888casino offers more than 600 online casino games in 17 languages. Its players receive hot bonus offers, promo codes, in-house games, and can become members of the prestigious 888 VIP Casino Club and Live Casino.

888 Holdings Senior Vice President of B2C Guy Cohen said, "We are focused on offering our players the most enjoyable, safe gaming experience in all the markets we operate in. We are excited by the addition of AGS content to our platform, which includes player-favorite features like multi-level jackpots, free games, multipliers, wilds, and scatters, combined with high-quality graphics and engaging themes. We are looking forward to growing our relationship with AGS as we enhance the player experience and grow our customer base."

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About 888 Holdings PLC

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) is one of the world's most popular online gaming entertainment and solutions providers. 888's mission is to supply its customers with innovative and market-leading online gaming products, above all in a safe and secure environment.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, providing to players and B2B partners an always innovative and world-class online gaming experience. At the heart of 888's business is its proprietary gaming technology and associated platforms.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetize their own brands.

888's consumer-facing websites offer more than just online gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests.

