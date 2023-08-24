AGS Appoints Bob Blair as Deputy General Counsel

News provided by

AGS

24 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced that Robert "Bob" Blair will join the Company as Deputy General Counsel, effective immediately.

Continue Reading
Bob Blair, Deputy General Counsel
Bob Blair, Deputy General Counsel

"Bob is an exceptional legal mind who is a valuable addition to the AGS leadership team," said Rob Ziems, AGS Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. "With his extensive knowledge and experience on corporate legal affairs and patent matters, Bob will be a key player in protecting and advancing our business and our brand as AGS continues to capitalize on many growth opportunities ahead."

Blair joins AGS from Aruze Gaming America, Inc. ("Aruze"), where he served for over five years. At Aruze, Blair held a variety of roles within its legal organization, including Global General Counsel, Global Deputy General Counsel, and Global Senior IP Counsel.

Prior to Aruze, Blair served as Counsel and U.S. Patent Attorney for EIP, an international law firm specializing in patents, as Vice President of Patents for Unwired Planet, a publicly traded intellectual property company focused exclusively on the mobile industry, and as Associate General Counsel of Intellectual Property at International Game Technology for over seven years. Blair earned his Juris Doctorate with honors from the University of DenverSturm College of Law, and his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Reno, Nevada

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations
[email protected]

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS

Also from this source

AGS REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

AGS to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.