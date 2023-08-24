AGS Appoints Bob Blair as Deputy General Counsel

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced that Robert "Bob" Blair will join the Company as Deputy General Counsel, effective immediately.

Bob Blair, Deputy General Counsel

"Bob is an exceptional legal mind who is a valuable addition to the AGS leadership team," said Rob Ziems, AGS Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. "With his extensive knowledge and experience on corporate legal affairs and patent matters, Bob will be a key player in protecting and advancing our business and our brand as AGS continues to capitalize on many growth opportunities ahead."

Blair joins AGS from Aruze Gaming America, Inc. ("Aruze"), where he served for over five years. At Aruze, Blair held a variety of roles within its legal organization, including Global General Counsel, Global Deputy General Counsel, and Global Senior IP Counsel.

Prior to Aruze, Blair served as Counsel and U.S. Patent Attorney for EIP, an international law firm specializing in patents, as Vice President of Patents for Unwired Planet, a publicly traded intellectual property company focused exclusively on the mobile industry, and as Associate General Counsel of Intellectual Property at International Game Technology for over seven years. Blair earned his Juris Doctorate with honors from the University of Denver – Sturm College of Law, and his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Reno, Nevada

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

[email protected]

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS