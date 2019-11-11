AGS Awarded 2019 'Hire Vets' Gold Medallion Award For Commitment To Recruiting, Employing, And Retaining Veterans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") today announced that it was awarded a 2019 Gold Medallion Award through the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets program for commitment and leadership in recruiting, employing, and retaining U.S. military veterans.

AGS was the only gaming supplier recognized, one of only two gaming companies to earn this recognition (the other was Cosmopolitan Las Vegas) nationally, and one of only six companies in Nevada to earn a medallion through the HIRE Vets program, made possible through the Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017, the only federal-level program that recognizes job creators who are passionate and actively focused on recruiting, hiring, and retaining America's veterans.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez, a U.S. Army veteran, said, "At AGS we recognize that because of their backgrounds and experience, veterans bring leadership, technical skills, and a spirit of collaboration to our company and are valuable contributors to our success. We have made a firm commitment to not only hire more veterans, but to provide support and resources to our veteran employees and their families so they can thrive at work and in their communities. We're honored to receive the Gold Medallion through HIRE Vets and are passionate about further bolstering our veteran's initiatives."

AGS is also dedicated to honoring the U.S. military through a variety of community outreach initiatives and support of local and national veteran's organizations. Today the Company rolled out a Veteran's Honor Wall at its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas to recognize and thank the women and men on its team who have served and sacrificed.

