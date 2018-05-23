AGS Chief Financial Officer Kimo Akiona Wins 2018 Financial Executive of the Year Award

This award, which will be formally presented on Wednesday, June 13 at a ceremony in Las Vegas, celebrates leadership and integrity among senior-level financial executives. Winners of this notable award have made a major impact within their company and community, have played a key role in the company's growth and profitability, and have shown exemplary leadership skills throughout their career.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "We are thrilled to see our friend and colleague Kimo be recognized for his leadership, team development, financial acumen, work ethic, and dedication to giving back. Kimo's experience, financial savvy, professionalism and passion for his craft, our company, and our industry have been integral to our success the last several years and we heartily congratulate him on being named Financial Executive of the Year."

During his three-year tenure with AGS, the Company's topline revenue has grown more than 190 percent; adjusted EBITDA has increased by more than 167 percent; and operating cash flow has propelled by more than 250 percent. Akiona been a key player in four major acquisitions totaling over $450 million; two public offerings; and a successful repricing of AGS' existing term loan to save over $6 million in annual interest expense.

Akiona joined AGS in early 2015 as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 15 years of accounting and financial management experience to his role. Previously, he served 10 years with SHFL entertainment, ending his tenure as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller with responsibility for the global accounting function.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more about us at www.playags.com.

