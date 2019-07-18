AGS Demonstrates Commitment To Tribal Gaming At The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Trade Show July 22-24; Orion Upright Makes Its OIGA Premier

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "OIGA is one of the most important trade shows we attend and an event we look forward to every year. It's a great opportunity to spend time with our loyal Oklahoma customers, showcase our newest innovations, and reinforce our commitment to helping the Oklahoma tribal gaming market continue to thrive. AGS has deep roots in Oklahoma, and just this year, we acquired Oklahoma-based Integrity Gaming Corp. and held our GameON Customer Summit in Oklahoma. We are grateful to be one of the state's largest game suppliers and appreciate the important role Oklahoma plays in AGS' future."

Taking center stage in AGS' Booth No. 1208 will be the new Orion Upright, a core cabinet with many of the same features as the Company's award-winning Orion Portrait℠ and Orion Slant℠ platforms, including the distinctive starwall design featuring 420 game-synchronized full-color LED lights to celebrate gameplay. The Orion Upright also offers dual 27-inch HD displays, an ergonomic LCD button deck, dual high-bright SPIN buttons, an integrated charging port, and an LCD HD topper designed to attract. The Orion Upright is launching with a library of exclusive new and proven dual-screen titles and a library of greatest hits from AGS' ICON™ cabinet. OIGA attendees will be able to experience the Orion Upright with Imperial Luck® and Blazing Luck™ game content.

For its award-winning Orion Portrait premium cabinet, AGS will showcase two top-performing games – Crystal Magic® and Rakin' Bacon!® The Rakin' Bacon! game was the top-ranked core theme in the June 2019 Eilers-Fantini game performance report at 2.28x house average.

And AGS' Orion Slant will be showcased at OIGA with several player-engaging Asian-themed games, including, Golden Wins® and Jade Wins®.

AGS continues to propel its table products business with a host of new proprietary table games and table solutions. OIGA attendees will get to experience Blackjack Match Progressive™ with Buster Blackjack®, Jackpot Hold'em™, and Vega$ 3 Poker™, all with AGS' award-winning STAX Progressive™. STAX features a must-hit-by progressive jackpot option and up to five progressive meter levels for larger and more frequently hitting rewards. From its table equipment lineup, AGS will showcase its Dex S™ single-deck poker shuffler, highlighting a streamlined design that is economical, durable, reliable, and exceptionally functional. The Dex S shuffles a single deck in less than 36 seconds.

In the Company's Interactive display, AGS will showcase its ConnexSys Social White-Label Casino℠, which is a custom turnkey, free-to-play mobile casino app that integrates a casino brand with AGS' proven and player-favorite land-based games to keep players engaged at home, work, and on-the-go. With live ops features and connection to casino-management systems, this turnkey solution strengthens player relationships and the casino brand, with optional in-app chip purchases to boost revenue.

And with real-money gaming at the forefront of many tribal gaming operators' agendas, AGS will also be on hand to provide live demonstrations of its AxSys Games Marketplace℠ aggregator and content provider for real money gaming and sports betting partners. The AxSys Games Marketplace has a large library of titles featuring AGS top-performing games as well as a host of entertaining games from third-party developers.

