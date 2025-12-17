AGS Devices Goes Live With CELUS Design Platform to Support Faster Electronics Design

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Devices has made the CELUS Design Platform available to engineering teams, enabling users to generate complete electronic schematics through AGS in under an hour. The platform combines AI-supported electronics design with component sourcing workflows, providing engineers, OEMs, and CEMs with a live design-to-supply solution.

The availability of the CELUS Design Platform through AGS Devices allows teams to align early-stage design decisions with sourcing considerations. This integration may help reduce procurement risk, support BOM creation, and assist organizations managing component availability during product development.

Access to the CELUS Design Platform through AGS Devices is available at https://agsdevices.celus.io/

Partnership Overview

The collaboration between AGS Devices and CELUS focuses on combining automated schematic creation with structured sourcing workflows. Engineers gain access to CELUS tools that can potentially reduce manual tasks involved in early design, while AGS Devices provides component availability insights that may support BOM planning.

Together, the companies aim to offer a streamlined design-to-supply pathway that reflects ongoing changes in how electronics teams manage both engineering and procurement functions.

Industry Context

Engineering teams continue exploring design automation tools that may reduce repetitive work in schematic creation. At the same time, procurement teams are seeking methods to anticipate component constraints earlier in the development lifecycle. The AGS Devices and CELUS partnership responds to these intersecting needs by providing unified access to AI-powered design and sourcing information.

AGS Devices Commentary on the Collaboration

"We're always looking for new ways to support our clients' success," said Gilvan Angelini, President of AGS Devices. "This partnership provides engineering and procurement teams with additional resources as they plan for design requirements and sourcing considerations."

Key Benefits for Engineering and Supply-Chain Teams

Access to AI-supported schematic generation through the CELUS Design Platform

Integration of design output with AGS component availability data

Support for BOM creation, evaluation of sourcing options, and mitigation of procurement constraints

Resources for OEMs and CEMs aiming to reduce early-stage development timelines

Tools that may assist in addressing component shortages and planning for supply-chain variability

More information is available at: https://www.agsdevices.com/ags-devices-partners-with-celus/

About AGS Devices

AGS Devices is a global distributor of electronic components providing sourcing support to engineering, procurement, and manufacturing teams. The company offers solutions designed to assist OEMs, CEMs, and hardware development teams in managing component availability, planning BOMs, and supporting production requirements.

