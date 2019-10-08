AGS Elevates Its Obsession With The Game At Global Gaming Expo October 15-17 In Las Vegas

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "Every year our G2E portfolio is bigger and more diverse, but this year our R&D team has truly outdone themselves with three new hardware innovations for slots and some amazing new table products, including our second card shuffler. Based on the sophistication of our new hardware and all the new game content to support our platforms, customers will see first-hand the depth and breadth of our product roadmap, and how our obsession with the game is driving an incredible player experience."

New Slot Cabinets Takes Center Stage; Innovative LED Slot Merchandising Promises to Steal Show

Taking center stage at G2E, AGS will debut the Starwall™, a stunning new LED video display for its premium Orionsm Portrait games, designed to add floorwide attraction and deliver a more immersive game-play experience. Composed of brilliant LED lights that create a seamless video wall, the Starwall envelops the player in the game and attracts players passing by with cinematic, game-themed motion graphics that intensify the player experience.

AGS will also debut two highly anticipated new slot cabinets that add depth to its Orion family – the Orion Rise tower platform and the Orion 49C featuring a curved portrait display.

The Orion Rise delivers eight feet of gaming excitement in a dual-screen portrait platform, highlighted by a dramatic 55-inch 4K LCD monitor, premium button deck, custom audio, and game-synchronized LED spacer displays – all of which provide an immersive, cinematic game-play experience. At G2E, the Orion Rise will be featured with exclusive game content Wheel Surge™ and Dragon's Jackpot™.

The premium Orion 49C, AGS' first curved platform, features a 49-inch 4K curved, portrait LCD display, digital topper, and premium LCD button deck integrated with low-profile dual PLAY buttons surrounded by lights. At G2E, the Orion 49C will be showcased with exclusive new titles Sacred Dragon™ and Royal Phoenix™.

Both cabinets feature AGS' signature U-shaped lighting design with more than 400 game-synchronized LED lights that celebrate wins and change colors throughout the game-play experience to add excitement and attraction.

Along with the new cabinet innovations, AGS' G2E display will feature more than 30 unique game titles for Class II and Class III markets. For its core Orion Portrait cabinet, AGS is showcasing nine new titles, including its Ultimate Choice Jackpots™ family. And for the Company's dual-screen Orion Upright and Orion Slant platforms, AGS will highlight 12 new themes, including its new Lucky Stacks™ library and Money Charge Jackpots™ lineup.

For video bingo markets across the globe, including Brazil, the Philippines, and Mexico, AGS showcases its Alora℠ e-bingo cabinet, which features an illuminated foot pedal with play action for a truly immersive, hands-free experience. AGS offers the Alora with a growing library of 12 games, including the player-favorite Lotto Diamond™, available in multiple languages including Portuguese, Spanish, and English.

AGS Demonstrates Innovation in Table Progressives, Side Bets

AGS propels its table business with new proprietary table games and side bets, as well as an array of innovative table solutions. Taking the spotlight will be AGS' new Bonus Spin Xtreme™, a pioneering progressive side bet system that can link all table-game progressives in the casino and innovatively uses three concentric wheels to reward all participating players with a prize – something never before available for community-style games like roulette, baccarat, and craps. AGS will also demonstrate its STAX Progressive™ 2.0, with new O-WAP functionality and seasonal themed backgrounds, and its new PAX S™ single-deck packet shuffler for specialty games.

Also on display in AGS' table products area – the recently launched Dex S™ poker shuffler, several new premium table game offerings, including an Asian-themed title and two new baccarat side bets, and the new ACOT™ chip tray and blackjack no-peek device.

AGS Leverages Proven Retail Content for Online Real-Money, Social Play

From its AGSi division, AGS will demonstrate its AxSys Games Marketplace℠ and more than 600 real-money gaming titles featuring AGS' top-performing land-based games and a game portfolio from third-party developers. The Company will also highlight its ConnexSys℠ Social White-Label Casino, a turnkey, free-to-play mobile casino app that integrates the casino brand with AGS' proven land-based titles to keep players engaged at home, work, and on-the-go.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Global Gaming Expo

Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the largest gathering of global, commercial and tribal gaming professionals in North America, showcases the latest developments in gaming technology and features new educational content that is fast-paced and actionable. Attendees will experience firsthand the new products and innovative technologies showcased on the expo floor. G2E has everything you need for your casino floor and across your entire operation—from traditional casino fare to non-gaming amenities and digital products—G2E is where business growth is accelerated. Click here for a free pass to G2E.

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

©2019 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks which are not registered on any country wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc. Sands Expo is a registered trademark (in at least the United States) of the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

SOURCE AGS

Related Links

http://www.playags.com

