AGS Enters Pennsylvania Slot Market With First Game Placements At Parx Casino®

AGS Senior Vice President – Slot Products Andrew Burke said, "We are excited about entering the robust Pennsylvania market and honored to do so at Parx Casino ® , a state-of-the-art property that attracts players from greater Philadelphia, the sixth largest metropolitan area in the U.S. with more than six million residents."

For its Pennsylvania launch, AGS debuted its industry-leading Orion Portrait, Orion Slant, ICON™, and Big Red™ slot cabinets and an array of its highest-performing game titles, including Fu Nan Fu Nu™, Jade Wins™, Olympus Strikes™, Golden Wins™, and Colossal Stars™.

Parx Casino®'s Marc Oppenheimer, the Chief Marketing Officer of Greenwood Gaming, the owner and operator of Parx, said, "We are honored that AGS chose Parx Casino® as its launch partner in Pennsylvania. We have been eager to add AGS' entertaining games to our slot floor and offer our players the high-volatility excitement that AGS games are recognized for, with slot enthusiasts' favorite features, such as progressive jackpots and free games."

Following its game debut at Parx, AGS will roll-out its games across Pennsylvania, which currently has 10 standalone and racetrack casinos, along with two resort casinos. In 2018, the slot machines and table games in Pennsylvania casinos generated a record gross revenue total of $3.2 billion – the highest total ever in the industry's 13 years of operation, with Parx Casino® leading the way.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Parx Casino®

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 148 live table games; 40 poker tables; live racing & simulcast action; Parx Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. One year ago, Parx debuted a $50M expansion that included the 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Xcite Center; Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Oliveto, New York City style pizza and Italian Classics; Parx Poker, new custom built private poker room. In 2019, Parx launched sports betting and opened a massive year-round Beer Garden to rave reviews. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com.

