AGS Health Adds to Senior Leadership Team to Fuel Growth

OLYPHANT, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Health, a leader in revenue cycle management solutions, today announced a number of key senior leadership appointments to drive its ongoing commitment to growth and client service.

"Over the last several months, we've been making impactful additions to our leadership team that are helping drive both organizational scalability and strategic direction," said Patrice R. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of AGS Health. "We're also expanding at the board level, with an industry luminary joining our board in April. Stay tuned for this exciting announcement."

Executives include:

Proneet Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, responsible for global delivery, supporting growth, technology, analytics, digital transformation and infrastructure

Cheryl Cruver , Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for business development, marketing and customer success

, Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for business development, marketing and customer success Ashish Mohan , Chief Financial Officer, responsible for corporate finance

, Chief Financial Officer, responsible for corporate finance Ekta Singh , Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for human resources

, Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for human resources Phillip Park , Vice President, Corporate Development and Finance, responsible for mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships

"Bringing on this team is another building block in our company's journey," Wolfe said. "We are positioning AGS for further growth to ensure we can quickly respond to the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry, while continuing to exceed client expectations."

About AGS

AGS Health is an analytics-driven, technology-enabled revenue cycle management company serving leading healthcare providers across the U.S. AGS Health partners with clients to tackle RCM data challenges; advising them on what questions to ask and helping them find answers. We explore and uncover hidden data insights that once realized, improve our client's performance. The company leverages the latest advancements in automation and process excellence to deliver strong ROI and quality results– all made possible with college-educated, trained RCM experts. The company was awarded 2021 Best in KLAS for Outsourced Coding and ranked in the 90% percentile for Extended Business Office. For more details, please visit www.agshealth.com.

