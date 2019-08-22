AGS Health appoints Patrice Wolfe as new CEO

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Health (AGS), a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions to US healthcare providers, announced today the appointment of Ms. Patrice Wolfe as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Patrice has in-depth expertise in building and scaling healthcare platforms, with over 20 years of experience driving technology-led growth and expansion, including her time as CEO at Medicity and HDMS, and her success in building out McKesson's Enterprise Intelligence business.

"I'm extremely excited to have this opportunity to join AGS, and I very much look forward to expanding and developing an already-great organization." said Patrice. "AGS has an impressive foundation of highly talented employees, deep customer relationships, and tech-enabled solutions. I look forward to building on this and extending the company's strength and leadership across the revenue cycle value chain." she said.

Mr. Kenneth Cheong, a board member of AGS, commented: "After a thorough succession planning exercise, we are pleased to have found an exceptional individual who can build on the excellent position of the business. Patrice's track record in engaging and nurturing client relationships, strengthening global organizations, and identifying value creation opportunities, makes her uniquely qualified to lead AGS."

Patrice will be taking over from the Founder and CEO, Mr. Devendra Saharia, who will be leaving the company. Devendra commented: "Patrice is an outstanding business leader with an excellent track record to successfully lead AGS Health and continue its legacy of excellence."

The Board of AGS would like to thank Devendra for his accomplishments in building up the business to become the leader it is today, and for his guidance and assistance throughout this transition period.

Patrice Wolfe officially commences as AGS Health's CEO on Monday, 9 September 2019.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is an analytics driven, technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management Company providing medical billing, medical coding and business analytics services to leading healthcare providers across the U.S. AGS Health's integrated platform of best-in-class solutions leverages deep domain expertise, data analytics, and robust delivery capabilities to accelerate revenue and contain costs for healthcare providers. Founded in 2011, and with over 6,000 employees across its offices globally, AGS Health has been listed among the 'Largest Revenue Cycle Firms in the US' by Modern Healthcare, 'Top 100 Global Outsourcing Companies in the World' by IAOP, 'Top 50 Promising Healthcare Technology Providers' by CIO Review, 'Top 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare' by Becker's Healthcare, 'Best Employers in India' by Aon, 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women - India' by Working Mother and AVTAR, and Gold Stevie Award for 'Fastest Growing Company - 2,500 or More Employees' by the American Business Awards. For more details, please visit www.agshealth.com.

