AGS Health Welcomes Eileen Voynick as Board Chair

With decades of experience in healthcare technology, life sciences and services, Ms. Voynick is an industry leader with a proven reputation for driving growth and delivering results. She brings both corporate board experience, having served on the board of AdvancedMD, a cloud based ambulatory software company, as well as non-profit board experience at Jefferson Health, a major Philadelphia-based health and university system. She presently serves on the boards of CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK), a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions and r3, an global block chain technology solution and platform.

Ms. Voynick was previously CEO for Sparta Systems, Inc., a privately held organization providing global enterprise quality management solutions (EQMS) and compliance management systems. Prior to working with Sparta Systems, Eileen held the role of chief operations officer at Allscripts, Inc. Her rich experience includes having served as senior vice president of global research at Gartner and senior vice president, consulting at Oracle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eileen as AGS Health's Board Chair," said Patrice Wolfe, chief executive officer for AGS Health. "She brings a wealth of experience that we'll be able to leverage. This is a tremendous time for growth at AGS and we look forward to working under her guidance as we continue to innovate and drive improvement initiatives while transform revenue cycle," Ms. Wolfe noted.

About AGS

AGS Health is an analytics-driven, technology-enabled revenue cycle management company serving leading healthcare providers across the U.S. AGS Health partners with clients to tackle RCM data challenges; advising them on what questions to ask and helping them find answers. We explore and uncover hidden data insights that once realized, improve our client's performance. The company leverages the latest advancements in automation and process excellence to deliver strong ROI and quality results– all made possible with college-educated, trained RCM experts. The company was awarded 2021 Best in KLAS for Outsourced Coding and ranked in the top percentile for Extended Business Office. For more details, please visit www.agshealth.com.

