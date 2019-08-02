AGS Health Wins Aon 2019 Best Employer in India Award

NEWARK, N.J. and CHENNAI, India, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Health, a global leader in revenue cycle management services for US based healthcare providers, has been recognized by Aon as a Best Employer in India for the year 2019. The Aon Best Employers program is a global study that measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

"The Aon Best Employer award is a testimony to our continuous focus on implementing our core values of MERIT (Meritocracy, Excellence, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork) every day at work. I thank all our colleagues for consistently championing and living these values and creating positive impact for our clients," said Devendra Saharia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AGS Health.

"We congratulate AGS Health on being adjudged Aon Best Employer. It has established itself as a truly agile company with mature organization design and workforce planning practices. Their investment in crafting and institutionalizing a robust Employee Value Proposition is reflected in their highly effective hiring process. Their commitment to promote inclusiveness further accelerates their journey towards fostering an environment of openness and trust," said Dr. Ashish Ambasta, Director, Talent Advisory, Aon.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is an analytics driven, technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management Company providing services to leading healthcare providers across the U.S. With a global workforce of over 6000 specialists, AGS Health has been listed among the 'Top 25 Largest Revenue Cycle Firms in the US' by Modern Healthcare, 'Top 100 Global Outsourcing Companies in the World' by IAOP, 'Top 50 Promising Healthcare Technology Providers' by CIO Review, 'Top 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare' by Becker's Healthcare, 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women - India' by Working Mother and AVTAR, and Gold Stevie Award for 'Fastest Growing Company - 2,500 or More Employees' by the American Business Awards. For more details, please visit www.agshealth.com

About AON

Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of human capital, risk, retirement and health solutions. Their 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. The Aon Best Employers program evaluates employee opinions to measure employee engagement, leadership, performance culture, employer brand and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

