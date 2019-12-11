AGS Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2020, A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

AGS was one of only 50 companies in the United States to receive the award in its category and was the only gaming company to be honored.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "We are truly honored to receive this award, which is even more meaningful because it came from our employees and their anonymous, genuine reviews about AGS that they have posted on Glassdoor.com. Our focus every day is how to create the best experience for our employees, and we do it through our core values, or the AGS Playbook, which encourages our team to 'Act Like a CEO', 'Keep It Real', 'Embrace Change', 'Love the Game', embrace a 'Spirit of Service', and of course, 'Aspire to Win', which keeps us competitive and driven to succeed in our industry."

Glassdoor President, Chief Operating Officer, and Incoming Chief Executive Christian Sutherland-Wong said, "This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission, and employees at the heart of everything they do." Sutherland-Wong added that this year's winners also "stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities, and providing work driven by impact and purpose."

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies, as well as any downsides.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

Glassdoor Media Contact:

Amelia Green-Vamos

pr@glassdoor.com

©2019 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks which are not registered on any country wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS

Related Links

http://www.playags.com

